INTO THE WOODS to be Performed At Holmdel High School

The Holmdel Theatre Guild (HTG) will present Into the Woods as the winter musical this March. This modern classic spins familiar fairy tales into a new story about wishes, family, and the choices we make. The darkly comic musical follows Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, the Witch, a childless Baker and his wife, as they journey into the woods to break a spell and get what they want most.

Into the Woods is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com). Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, who directed the original Broadway production. The HTG production is directed by Dr. Jim DeVivo with musical direction by Mr. Mike McCormick and choreography by Ms. Kathy Connolly.

The production runs Thursday, March 12; Friday, March 13; and Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 pm in the Holmdel High School auditorium. Tickets are $15 general; $10 seniors $5 students and can be purchased at the door. Pre-sale tickets are available from cast and crew members beginning February 14.

The Holmdel Theatre Guild is a student theatre company at Holmdel High School that produces three shows each school year: a fall play, winter musical, and spring one-acts.

For information about the Holmdel Theatre Guild, including pictures and insights throughout the rehearsal process, as well as details about upcoming performances, follow the Guild on social media via Facebook and Twitter or contact Dr. Jim DeVivo at jdevivo@holmdelschools.org.





