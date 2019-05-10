IN FULL COLOR Returns to Nimbus

The fifth annual In Full Color, a production featuring women of color from around the country, will be performed at Nimbus Dance June 6-9, 2019 in the Nimbus Theater, 165 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ. In Full Color is a performance by Thinking in Full Color, an award-winning organization that empowers women of color through education and the arts. This year's production of In Full Color features stories about mother-daughter relationships, identity, and immigrants losing touch with their ancestral homes. The unique theatrical platform gives voice to women of color, allowing them to take ownership of their stories and create cultural dialogues.

First performed in 2015 in Jersey City under director Summer Dawn Reyes, In Full Color has since included work by writers from New York, New Jersey, California, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas and Minnesota. Director Summer Dawn Reyes said, "It is amazing to be working on the fifth season of In Full Color. What started as a simple dream to tell the stories of women of color in their authentic voices has grown into a beautiful sisterhood and movement. The stories we've put on our stage the past four years have been brilliant and enduring, and this year's selections are no different. It's a privilege to amplify these talented writers' voices and show the world what life is like in our skin."

Nimbus Dance is thrilled to welcome back In Full Color to its theater. In a statement, Nimbus' Artistic Director Samuel Pott said, "Having known Summer Dawn Reyes for years, it is impressive to witness her commitment and success at providing a platform for female artists of color. It is imperative that all people have opportunities to share their voices and stories; Nimbus is excited to partner with Summer and In Full Color to provide this forum."

In Full Color will be at the Nimbus Theater on June 6-8 at 8:00 pm and June 9 at 3:00 pm. For more ticket information, please visit: https://thinkinginfullcolor.brownpapertickets.com.

* * *

About Thinking in Full Color

Founded by Summer Dawn Reyes, Thinking In Full Color is an award-winning organization that empowers women of color through education and the arts. Through its programming, the organizations empowers female-identified creators while educating audiences about the need for diversity in the media





