I HATE HAMLET Opens At The Ritz On June 9

On June 9, the comedy-drama play “I Hate Hamlet” will open at the Ritz Theatre Company, a historic New Jersey venue.

Laughter, sword fights, and hijinks ensue in this classic comedy that follows successful television actor Andrew Rally (played by Philadelphia's Joe Falcone, a University of the Arts graduate) as he struggles with taking on the dream role of HAMLET. Dealing with a girlfriend who is keeping a firm grasp on her chastity, Andrew plays host to the ghost of John Barrymore (played by New York-based television and stage theater actor Peter Herrick), who, clothed as Hamlet, has come back to convince Rally to play the part!

“With Paul Rudnick's perfect, light summer play, you can toss your cares away and give your brain cells a rest,” says director Bruce A. Curless. “In the capable hands of six talented comedic actors, our little black box space will fill with laughter. You'll meet the ghost of John Barrymore, a psychic real estate agent, and a romantic, theatrical agent, all in one room. This comedy is sheer entertainment!”

Presented as a Black Box experience, the audience will be seated on the main stage. To create an intimate experience, ticket sales are capped to 62 seats per show.

Written by Paul Rudnick, this play originally opened on Broadway in 1991 and continues to enjoy widespread popularity in theaters nationwide.

“I Hate Hamlet” runs from June 9 – June 25, 2023. Tickets are $27-$47. Learn more.

The Ritz Theatre Company engages and enriches Delaware Valley audiences by producing professional, diverse entertainment while training artists of all levels in a historic New Jersey landmark. Each season, the Ritz presents seven mainstage productions and eight Ritz Kidz children's shows, plus summer camp, youth productions, and festivals. The Ritz serves more than 30,000 patrons each year. Learn more: www.RitzTheatreCo.org.