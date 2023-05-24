I HATE HAMLET Opens At The Ritz On June 9

Written by Paul Rudnick, this play originally opened on Broadway in 1991 and continues to enjoy widespread popularity in theaters nationwide.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due Photo 2 School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' Content
Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony Photo 3 Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony
NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park Photo 4 NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park

On June 9, the comedy-drama play “I Hate Hamlet” will open at the Ritz Theatre Company, a historic New Jersey venue.

Laughter, sword fights, and hijinks ensue in this classic comedy that follows successful television actor Andrew Rally (played by Philadelphia's Joe Falcone, a University of the Arts graduate) as he struggles with taking on the dream role of HAMLET. Dealing with a girlfriend who is keeping a firm grasp on her chastity, Andrew plays host to the ghost of John Barrymore (played by New York-based television and stage theater actor Peter Herrick), who, clothed as Hamlet, has come back to convince Rally to play the part!

“With Paul Rudnick's perfect, light summer play, you can toss your cares away and give your brain cells a rest,” says director Bruce A. Curless. “In the capable hands of six talented comedic actors, our little black box space will fill with laughter. You'll meet the ghost of John Barrymore, a psychic real estate agent, and a romantic, theatrical agent, all in one room. This comedy is sheer entertainment!”

Presented as a Black Box experience, the audience will be seated on the main stage. To create an intimate experience, ticket sales are capped to 62 seats per show.

Written by Paul Rudnick, this play originally opened on Broadway in 1991 and continues to enjoy widespread popularity in theaters nationwide.

“I Hate Hamlet” runs from June 9 – June 25, 2023. Tickets are $27-$47. Learn more.

The Ritz Theatre Company engages and enriches Delaware Valley audiences by producing professional, diverse entertainment while training artists of all levels in a historic New Jersey landmark. Each season, the Ritz presents seven mainstage productions and eight Ritz Kidz children's shows, plus summer camp, youth productions, and festivals. The Ritz serves more than 30,000 patrons each year. Learn more: www.RitzTheatreCo.org.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

Art House Productions Presents ACCESS JC Fridays, June 2 Photo
Art House Productions Presents ACCESS JC Fridays, June 2

Art House Productions announces the lineup for our upcoming ACCESS JC Fridays on Friday, June 2. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings free to the public including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, and arts organizations.

Arts Ed Newark To Receive $80,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts Photo
Arts Ed Newark To Receive $80,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Arts Ed Newark has been approved for a $80,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Cultivating a Creative Newark Through Collective Impact using a Trauma Informed Healing Centered Lens.

Premiere Stages at Kean University Names 2023 Premiere Play Festival Finalists Photo
Premiere Stages at Kean University Names 2023 Premiere Play Festival Finalists

Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, has selected its four finalists for the 2023 Premiere Play Festival.

Cast Revealed For American Theater Groups RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN Photo
Cast Revealed For American Theater Group's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN

 American Theater Group (ATG) has announced the cast of its next production -- Right to Be Forgotten -- a searing new drama by Sharyn Rothstein.  The show will run June 8-10th at JCC MetroWest in West Orange, NJ and June 15-18th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge. 


More Hot Stories For You

Cast Revealed For American Theater Group's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTENCast Revealed For American Theater Group's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN
Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast For Summer Of Musical Theatre Including ROCK OF AGES and SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL.Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast For Summer Of Musical Theatre Including ROCK OF AGES and SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL.
Edgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street PlayhouseEdgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street Playhouse
VACNJ Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the HumanitiesVACNJ Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Humanities

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Claremont Trio
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Attacca Quartet and American Repertory Ballet 
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Shrinking Shrinking World
New Jersey Repertory Company (5/04-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sieminski Theater presents SWINGING WITH THE RAT PACK
Sieminski Theater (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opening Night – TIME FOR THREE
Morven Museum & Garden (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You