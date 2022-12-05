Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Hudson Theatre Works Presents YES, VIRGINIA THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS

 “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” by Andrew J. Fenady is directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Hudson Theatre Works Presents YES, VIRGINIA THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS

Hudson Theatre Works has announced its holiday show for the whole family, "YES, VIRGINIA THERE IS A Santa Claus" on Saturday and Sunday December 17 @7:30PM and December 18th @1:00PM.

"Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus" by Andrew J. Fenady is directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina.

A young girl named Virginia O'Hanlon writes a letter to the editor of the New York Sun. "Dear Editor, I am eight years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it's so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?"

Ed Mitchell, the editor, assigns Frank Church-a reporter on the verge of self destruction-the task of answering Virginia's question. Church's reply have become one of the world's most quoted and beloved editorials. Andrew J. Fenady captures this quest in this award-winning script as a radio play.

The cast includes: Ferdinand Alvaro, Kevin Cristaldi, Jack Coggins, Richard Dwyer, Joanne Hoersch, Beatriz Esteban-Messina, and B.C. Miller

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to a growing and adventurous community, genuinely hungry for challenging performances. We choose material that is aesthetically diverse and rooted in authenticity. From highly theatrical world premieres to distilled re-imaginings of modern classics, we put the work first and embrace risk.

Tickets are only $5 for children and $10 for adults. The show is appropriate for children of all ages. Masks are required.




Nai Ni-Chen Dance, Rokafella And Kwikstep Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop This January Photo
Nai Ni-Chen Dance, Rokafella And Kwikstep Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop This January
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will begin its NY/NJ celebration of the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit beginning at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Stage.
Symphony In C to Present FANTASTIC FRENCH Featuring Guest Conductor Noam Aviel And Violini Photo
Symphony In C to Present FANTASTIC FRENCH Featuring Guest Conductor Noam Aviel And Violinist Stella Chen
New Jersey-based professional training orchestra Symphony in C will present Fantastic French on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8:00pm. Held at the Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts in Camden, New Jersey, the concert features Israeli guest conductor Noam Aviel, who will lead the Symphony in an evening of all-French music.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Paper Mill Playhou Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; Paper Mill Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Interview: Mead Winters of GOD OF CARNAGE at Nutley Little Theatre Photo
Interview: Mead Winters of GOD OF CARNAGE at Nutley Little Theatre
I had the pleasure of interviewing Director Mead Winters who is directing Nutley Little Theatre's 'God of Carnage.'

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Gavin Lee, and More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSICPhotos: First Look at Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Gavin Lee, and More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSIC
December 3, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts- Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for The Sound of Music. The show began performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, December 2 and will play through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Photos: First Look at THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT at Bergen County PlayersPhotos: First Look at THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT at Bergen County Players
December 3, 2022

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s foremost community theater groups, will continue its 90th season with the return of a treasured holiday season tradition: the annual BCP family show. THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT, a musical based on the classic book by Margery Williams, plays December 3 through December 18 at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell. Check out photos here!
Centenary Stage Company To Offer Special Photo Op With The Cast Of CINDERELLACentenary Stage Company To Offer Special Photo Op With The Cast Of CINDERELLA
December 2, 2022

Centenary Stage Company will be offering special Pictures with the Princess after the matinee performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition on Saturday, December 3 and Saturday, December 10.
The MAC Players to Hold Auditions for SEUSSICAL This MonthThe MAC Players to Hold Auditions for SEUSSICAL This Month
December 2, 2022

The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for its production of the musical comedy Seussical on Wednesday, December 14 from 5-9 p.m. Seussical takes us into the world of Dr. Seuss, where we revisit beloved characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and JoJo. 
Wharton Community Players to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY This MonthWharton Community Players to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY This Month
December 2, 2022

New Jersey's largest non-profit community performing arts education organization will continue its 2022-23 season with a family-friendly production of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in the intimate Wharton Black Box Theater in Berkeley Heights.
share