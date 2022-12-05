Hudson Theatre Works Presents YES, VIRGINIA THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS

Hudson Theatre Works has announced its holiday show for the whole family, "YES, VIRGINIA THERE IS A Santa Claus" on Saturday and Sunday December 17 @7:30PM and December 18th @1:00PM.

"Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus" by Andrew J. Fenady is directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina.

A young girl named Virginia O'Hanlon writes a letter to the editor of the New York Sun. "Dear Editor, I am eight years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it's so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?"

Ed Mitchell, the editor, assigns Frank Church-a reporter on the verge of self destruction-the task of answering Virginia's question. Church's reply have become one of the world's most quoted and beloved editorials. Andrew J. Fenady captures this quest in this award-winning script as a radio play.

The cast includes: Ferdinand Alvaro, Kevin Cristaldi, Jack Coggins, Richard Dwyer, Joanne Hoersch, Beatriz Esteban-Messina, and B.C. Miller

Hudson Theatre Works is committed to a growing and adventurous community, genuinely hungry for challenging performances. We choose material that is aesthetically diverse and rooted in authenticity. From highly theatrical world premieres to distilled re-imaginings of modern classics, we put the work first and embrace risk.

Tickets are only $5 for children and $10 for adults. The show is appropriate for children of all ages. Masks are required.