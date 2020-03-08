Hudson Theatre Works Presents It's Annual PlayWorks Readings Of New Plays

New Jersey Theatre Alliance presents Hudson Theatre Works' PlayWorks readings of new plays on Mondays, March 16, March 30 and April 6 @8PM. This event is part of the Alliance's Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theatre festival that provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages throughout the months of March, April, and May. This event is $10 suggested donation.

There is nothing more important to the long-term vitality of American theatre as an art form than the nurturing of new voices. PlayWorks is the first step in this process. PlayWorks presents readings of new plays by contemporary, often local playwrights, giving them an opportunity to share their work and include the audience in the creative process.

Each reading is followed by a audience discussion with the author, giving our supporters a rare opportunity to become an important part of the creative process and to engage the playwright with questions, comments and their personal insight into the work.

This year we present 3 readings. On March 16th, the musical, "Elliot and Me" by Steven Willensky, Scott Coutler and Michael Holland, directed by Michael Bias. About two brothers, one an award winning composer. March 30th, "Bird in a Box" by Joanne Hoersch. Two sisters, two very different memories of their shared childhood. And on April 6th, "Fever" by Robert Clem. Dostoyevsky's novel Crime and Punishment on New York City's lower east side in 1969. And a special presentation of "Votes for Women" by Speranza Theatre Company from Jersey City.

The Stages Festival offers dozens of performances, workshops, classes, and events at theaters, art centers, libraries, schools, senior centers, and other community venues throughout the state. The program was developed to encourage New Jersey's residents to attend their local professional theaters by making the experience affordable, accessible, and fun.

For more information go to www.hudsontheatreworks.com or write to us at hudsontheatreworks@gmail.com. Hudson Theatre Works is located at 80 Hauxhurst Avenue in Weehawken, N.J.. To see a full schedule of events for The Stages Festival please visit www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

"The Alliance is grateful that Hudson Theatre Works is participating in the 2020 Stages Festival," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "For more than 20 years, Stages has provided theatrical experiences for thousands of residents across New Jersey. These efforts would not be possible without the wonderful help of partners such as Hudson Theatre Works.

The New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2020 Stages Festival is made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; the George A. Ohl, Jr. Trust; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind. A full calendar of events is available at www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You