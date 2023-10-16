Hudson Theatre Works Opens Season With Early Pinter Masterpieces

Hudson Theatre Works kicks open its 11th Season with a double bill of one-acts by Harold Pinter, one of Britain's most influential modern dramatists. PINTER x 2 features two of Pinter's early works: The Dumb Waiter and The Lover. Like in all of Pinter's plays, seemingly ordinary events become charged with profound (though ever-elusive) meaning, haunting pathos, and wild comedy.

The Dumb Waiter centers around a pair of gunmen awaiting their kill in an abandoned lodging house. When the dumbwaiter starts sending them inexplicable food orders, their waiting game begins to unravel. Full of dramatic tension, The Dumb Waiter has long been considered the best of Pinter's early plays.

The Lover is a fast-moving, physiological drama exploring the sexual power play between a conventionally married couple. All is well until their unconventional arrangement begins to blur the line between fiction and fantasy.

Pinter x 2 opens on Thursday, November 2nd and runs through Sunday, November 19th. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for students and seniors. Hudson Theatre Works is located at the theatre inside The Wilson School, 80 Hauxhurst Avenue, Weehawken, NJ 07086. For tickets and more information, visit:

