Horizon Sounds of the City 2023 Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the annual Horizon Sounds of the City 2023, a FREE live summer concert series taking place under the stars during the summer every Thursday Night starting July 13 – August 17 from 6 pm – 9 pm on the NJPAC Campus at Chambers Plaza.



WBGO's DJ Felix Hernandez kicks off NJPAC's Horizon Sounds of the City with his annual Rhythm Revue Dance Party July 13, and then on July 20, it's The Fathers of Hip Hop play Horizon Sounds of the City! The Sugarhill Gang (from Englewood, New Jersey) launched rap into the mainstream in 1979 with their world-dominating hit song, "Rapper's Delight." Prior to The Sugarhill Gang performance, Hot 97’s DJ Wallah welcomes the crowd and introduces opening act performances by NJPAC Arts Education Alumni, Faculty and Current Students of our NJPAC Hip Hop Arts & Culture program.



On Thursday, July 27, Newark Salutes Its Own in a FREE talent showcase featuring local artists from each ward!



Expect the summer sizzle to continue with the sensational salsa duo Edgar Joel + Anthony Colón, who will perform on Thursday, August 8. Edgar Joel + Anthony Colón made their debut on salsa scene in the ‘90s, with songs like “En las Nubes,” “Hasta El Sol De Hoy,” and “Hechizo De Luna.” Hear this sensational duo perform all of their salsa hits.



Don't miss legendary Kurtis Blow, considered one of the most influential Founding Fathers of Hip Hop, will take to the stage on August 10th performing his iconic hits "Christmas Rappin'," "The Breaks," "Basketball," and "If I Ruled the World."



Chambers Plaza at NJPAC will be extra lifted with messages of faith, hope and strength from incredible performers in the Kindred the Family Soul who will share their explosive music of positivity wrapped in a funky, neo-classic soul sound on Thursday, August 17.



Everyone is invited to the Horizon Sounds of The City, FREE outdoor concert series every Thursday from July 13–August 24. The whole neighborhood gets together for a dance party with a festival atmosphere in Chambers Plaza on the NJPAC grounds. Grab a bite or drink from our local vendor, dance to our mainstage headliner, and party the night away!



The Horizon Sounds of the City concerts at NJPAC's outdoor Chambers Plaza have entertained hundreds of thousands of music lovers from the greater Newark area. The series celebrates Newark's cultural diversity by bringing together those who work, live, and play in the city and beyond for memorable evenings of great music, food, and fun.

By connecting the Greater Newark community to the summer's most energetic dance concerts, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and NJPAC provide an ideal opportunity to promote the city's rapidly expanding arts and entertainment district and acquaint audiences with local merchants and businesses.



“We are very excited for the upcoming Horizon Sounds of the City summer concert series that brings together the Greater Newark community around the common love of music” said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. “Horizon is a longtime partner with NJPAC and Horizon’s free music series is a community celebration that promotes the rich and diverse list of headline performers.”



Through music, Horizon Sounds of the City brings the community together to celebrate outstanding performances under the stars in a beautiful outdoor setting.



The eight-concert series also offers bites and beverages from popular food trucks on the Plaza and an open-air bar. NJPAC's acclaimed restaurant, NICO Kitchen + Bar, will be open during performances.



In inclement weather, scheduling advisories may be found at Click Here.