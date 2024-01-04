Heavy Metal And Comedy Come To Debonair Music Hall Next Week

Join music and comedy fans for a unique evening hosted by Mark Riccadonna and Richie Byrne of Drinks, Jokes, and Storytelling and featuring the acclaimed metal band Nuse! Tickets, available now at Click Here, are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Debonair's cash bar is open throughout the night, and the venue is located at 1409 Queen Anne Road near State Street in Teaneck, NJ 07666.

Mark Riccadonna, an acclaimed comedian, writer and director, and Richie Byrne, a noted actor and comedian, share their passion with humor and intensity to make their guests shine -- both love comedy and are not afraid to have a good time. Storytelling is the oldest art form celebrated, and it is also the best part of the entertainment business. Ask Mark or Richie about when the show is over and after the venue has cleared out; there is no better feeling than bellying up to the bar with your fellow performers, cracking a drink and a smile. In Drinks, Jokes, and Storytelling, they bring the Green Room out to the stage.

Nuse, a powerhouse metal band from New Jersey, is comprised of lead vocalist/guitarist Mike LaMastro, bassist Eric Mangual, drummer Bob Mangual and lead guitarist Mike Wilday. After a string of Eps in the 1990's, their debut album ‘Hung Well' was introduced in 2002 and then re-released in June 05′ under No Joke Records (L.A., CA). In 2008, Nuse released Forever Starts Today, which included their underground hit Beat to Death. In 2012, Nuse took their music to a national level with the release of All American Beat Down (May, 2012). During production, songs like “Breath & Fluid”, “War Face”, & “Free Tattoos” gained the attention of multi-platinum engineer Obie O'Brien. All American Beat Down was then delivered to Ryan Smith (AC/DC, Lamb of God, Ozzy Osbourne, The Beatles, Iron Maiden and many more) at Sterling Sound, NYC for mastering. Since its release on May 18th 2012, All American Beat Down has received world-wide recognition through on-line affiliates such as Pandora Radio, iTunes, Amazon, Napster, Spotify, etc. In summer/fall of 2012, All American Beat Down reached #5 in Kansas City, #8 in New York, #7 in Philadelphia, & #5 in Hawaii Markets. Additionally, NUSE has opened for Bio-Hazard, Cannibal Corpse, Clutch, Soul Fly, Entombed, M.O.D, Merciful Fate, The Misfits, Murphy's Law, Napalm Death, Nuclear Assault, Overkill, Propain, Scar the Martyr (Joey Jordison of Slipknot), Shattered Sun, Testament, Type O Negative, and more.