Heavy Metal And Comedy Come To Debonair Music Hall Next Week

The event is on January 11.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 Cast and Creative Team Revealed For AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 2 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 3 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 4 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023

Heavy Metal And Comedy Come To Debonair Music Hall Next Week

Join music and comedy fans for a unique evening hosted by Mark Riccadonna and Richie Byrne of Drinks, Jokes, and Storytelling and featuring the acclaimed metal band Nuse! Tickets, available now at Click Here, are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Debonair's cash bar is open throughout the night, and the venue is located at 1409 Queen Anne Road near State Street in Teaneck, NJ 07666.

Mark Riccadonna, an acclaimed comedian, writer and director, and Richie Byrne, a noted actor and comedian, share their passion with humor and intensity to make their guests shine -- both love comedy and are not afraid to have a good time. Storytelling is the oldest art form celebrated, and it is also the best part of the entertainment business.  Ask Mark or Richie about when the show is over and after the venue has cleared out; there is no better feeling than bellying up to the bar with your fellow performers, cracking a drink and a smile. In Drinks, Jokes, and Storytelling, they bring the Green Room out to the stage. 

Nuse, a powerhouse metal band from New Jersey, is comprised of lead vocalist/guitarist Mike LaMastro, bassist Eric Mangual, drummer Bob Mangual and lead guitarist Mike Wilday. After a string of Eps in the 1990's, their debut album ‘Hung Well' was introduced in 2002 and then re-released in June 05′ under No Joke Records (L.A., CA). In 2008, Nuse released Forever Starts Today, which included their underground hit Beat to Death. In 2012, Nuse took their music to a national level with the release of All American Beat Down (May, 2012). During production, songs like “Breath & Fluid”, “War Face”, & “Free Tattoos” gained the attention of multi-platinum engineer Obie O'Brien. All American Beat Down was then delivered to Ryan Smith (AC/DC, Lamb of God, Ozzy Osbourne, The Beatles, Iron Maiden and many more) at Sterling Sound, NYC for mastering. Since its release on May 18th 2012, All American Beat Down has received world-wide recognition through on-line affiliates such as Pandora Radio, iTunes, Amazon, Napster, Spotify, etc. In summer/fall of 2012, All American Beat Down reached #5 in Kansas City, #8 in New York, #7 in Philadelphia, & #5 in Hawaii Markets. Additionally, NUSE has opened for Bio-Hazard, Cannibal Corpse, Clutch, Soul Fly, Entombed, M.O.D, Merciful Fate, The Misfits, Murphy's Law, Napalm Death, Nuclear Assault, Overkill, Propain, Scar the Martyr (Joey Jordison of Slipknot), Shattered Sun, Testament, Type O Negative, and more.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
NJPACs Standing In Solidarity Programming Moves From The Screen To A Stage In 2024 Photo
NJPAC's Standing In Solidarity Programming Moves From The Screen To A Stage In 2024

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will reimagine its long-running social justice conversation series, Standing in Solidarity, as a series of in-person events in 2024.

2
Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at State Theatre New Jersey This Month Photo
Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning artist, Audra McDonald in Concert on Sunday, January 21 at 7:30pm. McDonald is joined by music director and pianist, Andy Einhorn. Find out how to get tickets here!

3
West Windsor Arts Introduces Artist In Residence Program; NJ-Based Abstract Artist Fiona C Photo
West Windsor Arts Introduces Artist In Residence Program; NJ-Based Abstract Artist Fiona Clark To Be First Recipient

West Windsor Arts is welcoming visual artist Fiona Clark as its first-ever Artist in Residence from January through April 2024. Fiona is known for her use of bright, bold, colorful abstracts that spark joy either through ceramics, paintings or public art. She will be spending time on select days in the studio space at the arts center, working on projects and sharing her knowledge and expertise with students and artists.

4
Dionne Warwick, Tracy Morgan and More Announced For February Events at MPAC Photo
Dionne Warwick, Tracy Morgan and More Announced For February Events at MPAC

Take a leap this February and try out one of MPAC's many events! From comics including Tracy Morgan and Anthony Rodia, to the classic sounds of Dionne Warwick and The Simon and Garfunkel Story to the eye-popping (or maybe finger-popping) Gazillion Bubble Show, MPAC offers a great lineup of shows to enjoy.

More Hot Stories For You

MEAN GIRLS High School Version Will Be Performed by Union High School Performing Arts Company This MonthMEAN GIRLS High School Version Will Be Performed by Union High School Performing Arts Company This Month
Heavy Metal And Comedy Come To Debonair Music Hall Next WeekHeavy Metal And Comedy Come To Debonair Music Hall Next Week
NJPAC's Standing In Solidarity Programming Moves From The Screen To A Stage In 2024NJPAC's Standing In Solidarity Programming Moves From The Screen To A Stage In 2024
Audra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at State Theatre New Jersey This MonthAudra McDonald Will Perform in Concert at State Theatre New Jersey This Month

Videos

Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
Leap Into Spring in New Jersey Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
Anthony Roth Costanzo in New Jersey Anthony Roth Costanzo
Richardson Auditorium (1/14-1/14)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean in New Jersey August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
Senior Moments - Big Beaver in New Jersey Senior Moments - Big Beaver
Middletown Arts Center (1/26-1/28)
Eleemosynary in New Jersey Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You