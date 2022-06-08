Harrah's Resort Atlantic City Presents MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE In Residency At The Concert Venueperry

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City will present MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE!, America's largest touring magic show, in residency at The Concert Venue from June 9 - September 4, 2022 starring master illusionists, Jonathan Pendragon, Chipper Lowell and Dan Sperry, each of whom has appeared multiple times on The CW Network's hit television series, MASTERS OF ILLUSION.



These modern masters of illusion display skills that have taken a lifetime to perfect, and audience members will be baffled by their astounding skills, large-scale illusions, sleight-of-hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, comedy and dangerous escapes. The show will also feature audience participation. Magical assistants Kanoe Mann and Tiffini DeNinis, also are featured in the show.



MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! is a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award winning television series, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, which is currently celebrating its 8th Anniversary Season airing on The CW Network in 2022. The stage show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION has been presented live in front of tens of thousands of people across the U.S.A. and around the world. It has been seen by over 100 million viewers on The CW Network and in 126 countries around the world. MASTERS OF ILLUSION tours American cities annually, and has had residencies in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Atlantic City. Learn more at: www.mastersofillusionlive.com

Performances of MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! will be presented in The Concert Venue at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah's Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 from June 8 - September 4, 2022 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 2;00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. For tickets and further information, please call Caesar's Box Office at 702.777.2782 or 855.234.7469 or buy online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/1622743?venueId=16789&_ga=2.13489588.2030193487.1648471546-733700755.1619635038