HOWDY STRANGER to Present Halloween Comedy Show at Hackensack Performing Arts Center
The 90-minute show will feature performers Ryan Huban, Dreena Moran, Chris Fitzgerald, Josh Hurley, and Mallory Kinney in a costume contest and interactive improv.
North Jersey's award-winning improv comedy troupe, Howdy Stranger, brings its annual Halloween show to the Hackensack Performing Arts Center (HACPAC) on Saturday, October 17 at 8:00 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to dress in costumes for fun or to enter the evening's costume contest for a chance to win a prize.
As haunted as it is hysterical, the first part of the 90-minute show features fast-paced improv games made popular by the hit television show, Whose Line Is It Anyway? but with a Halloween twist. Tensions rise in the second half when the performers become stranded during an unscripted zombie survival storyline driven entirely by audience suggestions.
'Every scene is created on the spot from audience prompts, so no two shows are ever the same,' says founder Ryan Huban. 'The Improv Zombie Apocalypse is an extended elimination-style game. You help determine who the characters are and where they take shelter, then vote on who survives. The audience isn't just watching the show-they're directing it!'
The cast features comedians Ryan Huban, Dreena Moran, Chris Fitzgerald, Josh Hurley, and Mallory Kinney with Mike Brown serving as host. The show is suitable for all ages, though parents should note that the live, unscripted format may occasionally include adult themes or language.
Tickets are priced at $25 for General Admission and $15 for seniors and children under 12. Tickets are available at the box office or online at www.hacpac.org.
EVENT DETAILS
- What: Halloween Comedy Show and Costume Contest
- When: Saturday, October 17 at 8:00 p.m.
- Where: Hackensack Performing Arts Center (HACPAC), 102 State Street, Hackensack, N.J.
- Tickets: $25 General Admission; $15 Seniors and Children under 12.
- Box Office: 201-820-3007
- Online Tickets: https://hacpac.org/events/halloween-comedy-show-and-costume-contest/
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
|
The Lost Virginity Tour
Barn Theatre (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Midnight at the New Dawn
Kelsey Theatre (10/16-10/18)
|
Xian Zhang Conducts Mozart
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
|
Come From Away
Bell Theater at Bell Works (9/11-10/04)
|
Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/17-4/17)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick
State Theatre New Jersey (10/03-10/03)
|
New Jersey Ballet: Ballet Insider
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (10/04-10/04)
|
Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/19-12/19)
|
Liverpool Legends "The Complete Beatles Experience!"
Dream Live Performing Arts Center (10/15-10/15)