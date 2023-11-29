HOLIDAY WISHES! Benefiting Make-A-Wish New Jersey At Reef & Barrel Beach Bar & Grill

On Saturday, December 9th, the Fahey family and Reef & Barrel Beach Bar & Grill in Manasquan, New Jersey will host an exciting, talent-packed live music event benefiting Make-A-Wish New Jersey, the 2nd annual Holiday Wishes!.

Michael Patrick Dominick of Wall Township, New Jersey, along with nearly 15 talented musicians and accompanying singers from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut will perform three hours of live holiday musical entertainment. One hundred percent of contributions will be donated to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, to help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This event is generously hosted by Reef & Barrel Beach Bar & Grill, and the Fahey family.

"The Fahey Family and our staff at Reef & Barrel are so excited to welcome back Michael Patrick Dominick and his great band of talented musicians for another wonderful Make-A-Wish New Jersey event at Reef & Barrel on Saturday, December 9th at 2pm," shared Bob Fahey, owner of Reef & Barrel and Fahey Restaurant Group. "Last year we had the honor of hosting two live music events with Make-A-Wish and were very grateful that, through the generosity and love from our customers and surrounding community, we raised enough money to grant a wish! We look forward to December 9th, and the hope of raising enough money that day to help make another wish come true for another child in need. Thanks again, and we hope to see you on December 9th at Reef & Barrel in Manasquan!"

In addition to holiday favorites, guests will enjoy hits from the big band, classic rock, and pop genres as well. New to select numbers in the show this year will be a horn trio featuring Matt Finelli on saxophone, Chris Finelli on trumpet and Michael Ventoso on trombone.

The annual Holiday Wishes! event as well as dozens of other non-holiday musical events have been produced and performed in years past with many of the same musicians and singers throughout the tristate area for nearly twenty years, benefiting local Make-A-Wish chapters. Lead singer Michael Dominick's family experienced the life-changing power of a wish in 1992 when his younger brother Matthew, who courageously battled a brain tumor, was granted his wish to travel to the Walt Disney World Resort. The experience served as a welcome respite to their entire family and since then, with the help of countless friends and talented performers over the years, they have helped raise funds to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses for Make-A-Wish in the New Jersey, Philadelphia, Syracuse, and New York City regions.

Michael's brother Matthew, now cancer-free, will join the band on Saturday December 9th for a guest performance as well.

"We're thrilled to be back on the stage at Reef & Barrel once again this holiday season, raising vital funds to help bring joy to children battling critical illnesses," shared Michael Patrick Dominick, Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. "Bob and his family have now opened their doors and their hearts to us for the third time - last December and once again this past June - to support the mission of Make-A-Wish, and we appreciate their generosity! We are also thrilled to bring to the Jersey shore some incredible performers from throughout the Northeast, led by band director and great friend to our mission, Robby Schwartz. Thank you to all who can join us at Reef & Barrel on the 9th. It will be a performance you don't want to miss, and your support will help restore hope into the lives of children with critical illnesses when it is needed most."

Musicians:

Robby Schwartz (Band Leader), Marcus DeSouto, Chris Finelli, Matt Finelli, Tom Santone and Michael Ventoso

Special Guests:

Haley Bochicchio, Lauren Dominick, Matthew Dominick, Allie McCrea, Samantha Mazzeo, and Carolyn Surdovel

$25 Suggested Donation Per Person

Guests are asked to make a suggested $25 donation per person. Donations can be made online in advance or on the day of the performance at Click Here or in person by cash or check, made payable to Make-A-Wish New Jersey.