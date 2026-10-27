Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
HOLIDAY TALES – A SEASON OF MIRACLES to be Presented at Pushcart Players
This production brings four beloved and original holiday tales to life, including The Nutcracker and more.
This holiday season, Pushcart Players is inviting families, students, and communities to discover the magic of “Holiday Tales – A Season of Miracles,” a musical celebration of Christmas, Chanukah, and Kwanzaa, filled with the spirit of giving.
Adapted and written by Pushcart co-founder Ruth Fost, with music arranged by Tony Award-winner Larry Hochman and directed by producing artistic director Paul Whelihan, this production brings four beloved and original holiday tales to life. Together, they celebrate the universal gifts of love, kindness, creativity, generosity, and community. The cast of “Holiday Tales – A Season of Miracles,” includes Nikki Andrews-Ojo, Oscar Castillo, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel, and Danny Sims. Tori Riley is the production stage manager.
The adventure begins on a magical holiday evening as Clara and Fritz, familiar characters from The Nutcracker, eagerly await the opening of their family's Great Room and its dazzling Christmas tree. To pass the time, they open a storybook—and suddenly, the stories spring to life!
In O. Henry's "The Gift of the Magi," a young couple discovers that the greatest gifts are not wrapped in ribbons but given through love and selflessness. "The Kwanzaa Kite," an original story set in Mozambique, follows a determined young girl, whose creativity and resourcefulness transform scraps of fabric into a magnificent kite, celebrating the seven principles of Kwanzaa and the power of community.
Laughter takes center stage in "The Menorah from Heaven," adapted from a story by Eric Kimmel, as two well-meaning villagers mistake a farmer's hayfork for a magnificent menorah. Their comical discovery offers a delightful lesson in imagination, wisdom, and looking beyond appearances.
Finally, E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved "The Nutcracker" transports audiences into Clara's extraordinary dream, complete with a courageous Nutcracker Prince, a mischievous Mouse King, and an enchanted adventure that captures the wonder of Christmas.
While each holiday has its own rich history and traditions, “Holiday Tales” celebrates the values that bring people together. Through music, storytelling, and theatrical imagination, the production encourages young audiences to appreciate cultural differences, embrace kindness, and recognize their own power to make the world a little brighter.
More than holiday entertainment, the production reflects Pushcart Players' longstanding commitment to combining professional theater with meaningful arts education. Its accompanying study guide offers classroom activities and discussions exploring cultural traditions, empathy, creativity, and the joy of giving.
Photo Credit: Sam Tucker
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