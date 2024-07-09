HOLIDAY FAVORITE, A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Comes To NJPAC This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to treat your family to the wonder of A Magical Cirque Christmas at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). This holiday event will feature world-class circus artists showcasing their unique talents with a festive twist on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Cirque artists take the audience through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking acrobats, all accompanied by everyone's favorite holiday music performed live.

It's the perfect merry treat for the whole family, full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Embrace the holiday spirit and celebrate the magic of the season with A Magical Cirque Christmas.

Witness incredible acts such as a "little drummer boy" juggling his drumsticks, an aerialist tree ornament soaring through the sky, acrobatic icicles, trick bicycles, and a jolly ringmaster, all set to your beloved Christmas music. Audiences of all ages will feel the enchantment and joy of the season!

Tickets for A Magical Cirque Christmas go on-sale Friday, July 12th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

