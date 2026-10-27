HEY NINETEEN and THE GENESIS SHOW Tribute Concerts Coming to Newton Theatre in 2027

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The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, has announced two tribute concerts for early 2027, featuring HEY NINETEEN, celebrating the music of Steely Dan, on Sunday, January 24, and THE GENESIS SHOW, recreating Genesis' 1982 Three Sides Live Encore Tour, on Saturday, February 13.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale Friday, October 30, 2026, at 10 a.m., with a special members-only presale scheduled for Thursday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HEY NINETEEN – January 24, 2027

HEY NINETEEN will bring the music of Steely Dan to the Newton Theatre on Sunday, January 24, at 7 p.m.

Formed in 2012, the 11-piece New England-based tribute band recreates Steely Dan's distinctive sound with a lineup of professional musicians, many of whom have performed with Grammy Award-winning International Artists.

The group has earned recognition for its faithful interpretations of Steely Dan's recordings and has shared the stage with the late Rick Derringer, who contributed to the original band's recordings.

Audiences can expect a setlist spanning Steely Dan's catalog, from popular hits to deeper album tracks, including "Do It Again," "Reelin' in the Years," "Peg," "Doctor Wu," and "Your Gold Teeth II."

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

Tickets and additional information are available at SkyPAC's Hey Nineteen event page.

THE GENESIS SHOW – February 13, 2027

THE GENESIS SHOW will take the stage on Saturday, February 13, at 8 p.m., recreating the sound and performances of Genesis during the band's 1982 Three Sides Live Encore Tour.

Following the release of Three Sides Live, Genesis toured with Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford, joined by touring musicians Daryl Stuermer and Chester Thompson.

The tour combined the band's newer material, including "Paperlate" and "Man on the Corner," with a return to its progressive rock roots. The setlist featured classics such as "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway/Watcher of the Skies" and the complete "Supper's Ready," which was performed in its entirety for the final time on a Genesis tour.

THE GENESIS SHOW aims to recreate that era of the band's live performances, highlighting the musical arrangements and concert experience of the original tour.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

Tickets and additional information are available at SkyPAC's The Genesis Show event page.

Ticket Information

Both concerts will take place at the Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 30, at 10 a.m., following a members-only presale on Thursday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit SkyPAC's official website.



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