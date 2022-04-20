Guest Artist Aidan Park Brings An Exciting Master Class To Music Mountain Theatre: “Being Unforgettable!” 

Aidan Park is an international headliner, best selling author and Award-Winning keynote speaker! He has been seen on NBC, TV Guide, Comedy Central and even on his very own Hulu special!

He has over 20 years of experience in musical theatre, film, TV, commercials, plays, stand-up comedy, and even behind the scenes involvement as a director, writer, producer and casting director. Parks is in Lambertville to play Leo Bloom in Music Mountain Theatre's upcoming production of "The Producers" and offering a special master class opportunity while he is in town!

One of the most daunting elements of being a Musical Theatre actor is AUDITIONING! What song should you pick? How do you act the song? How can you stand out? What are casting directors looking for? This master class aims to help demystify some of the auditioning and casting process for you as well as help to find your individual unique qualities that will stand out in the audition room. These are the qualities that can earn you the role and what Directors, Agents and Casting Associates want to see during your audition. The more comfortable you can become with who you are and allowing your true self to be seen, the more successful your audition will be and the more enriching your career, relationships, friendships, and life experiences will become.

In this workshop you will get a 1-on-1 personalized zoom session with Aidan, help with finding an audition song that you will work on as you participate in two in-person workshop sessions, and perform your new audition material in a final public showcase! Additionally, there will be an LA agent, producer, and casting director reviewing video of each student's showcase material and they will provide feedback to each individual!

In-person workshop classes for adults 18 and older will be on Sundays May 1 & May 8 at 6 PM. In-person workshop classes for ages 12-17 will be on Thursdays May 5 & May 12 at 6 PM. The final showcase for all participants will be held on May 19.

Participation in the "Being Unforgettable Master Class" is $300 and no audition is necessary, but space is limited. For additional information or to register, please visit musicmountaintheatre.org/masterclass Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.