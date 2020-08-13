Grounds For Sculpture Reopens Outdoor Sculpture Park

Explore nearly 300 contemporary sculptures set in a 42-acre landscaped park.

Grounds For Sculpture (GFS) has reopened its premier outdoor sculpture garden, inviting the public to explore nearly 300 contemporary sculptures set in a 42-acre landscaped park with new health and safety procedures in place.

Founded by Seward Johnson, GFS features the foremost collection of the artist's sculptures as well as works by both established and emerging sculptors, including Clement Meadmore, Anthony Caro, Beverly Pepper, Kiki Smith, George Segal, Magdalena Abakanowicz, and Isaac Witkin. To provide moments of whimsy and discovery, the sculptures are set within paved terraces, pergolas, and courtyards across the park and juxtaposed with natural woodlands, ponds, and bamboo groves. While the outdoor art gardens have reopened, indoor special exhibition galleries remain closed. Rebirth: Kang Muxiang, a special outdoor presentation of six large-scale sculptures created from steel elevator cables by Taiwanese sculptor Kang Muxiang, also remains on view.



"The interplay between art and nature at Grounds For Sculpture offers bountiful opportunities for rejuvenating cultural encounters and a welcoming environment for all ages," said Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture. "With recent shifts in social interactions, people are craving safe, vibrant outdoor experiences. We're thrilled to once again be able to share our accessible and engaging open-air spaces with visitors, and to encourage respite, reflection, and delight, especially during these challenging times."



To promote the safety of visitors and staff, Grounds For Sculpture has implemented a range of health and safety protocols, including limiting capacity through advance online tickets, frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day, and reduced summer hours. All staff wear face coverings, and visitors are also required to wear face coverings in accordance with CDC guidelines. To visit Grounds For Sculpture:

Visitors, including members, are required to reserve timed tickets online. Ticket blocks are released in two-week increments. No ticket sales are offered on site;

Entrance is only valid for up to 30 minutes after the selected date and entry time. Once on site, visitors may stay until closing, but no re-entry is allowed;

Grounds For Sculpture has implemented a touchless check-in process for all visitors;

In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are required when social distancing is not possible including but not limited to the front gate at entry, restrooms, parking lots, and narrow entrance ways. Parents are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines regarding the use of masks for children over the age of two;

All visitors are encouraged to maintain 6 feet of social distance during their visit and adhere to recommended preventative measures, including regular handwashing and sanitizing;

All buildings and indoor spaces (cafes, galleries, member lounge, museum shop, studio classrooms, etc.) are closed except designated restrooms in the Acer Courtyard, which are frequently cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines;

Visitors can use the online interactive map to explore both the art and nature on view. No physical paper maps are available to avoid close encounters;

Accessible pathways are indicated on the online interactive map. Onsite mobility device rentals and Access Mobile tours are currently unavailable;

The Museum has implemented reduced summer hours of operation: Thursday - Monday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Check groundsforsculpture.org for updated hours;

Snack and drinks are available to purchase at pop-up stations throughout the grounds, Thursday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Water fountains are closed, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own bottled water;

Reservations are required for limited outdoor dining at Rat's Restaurant. There is no walking path access to Rat's Restaurant from Grounds For Sculpture at this time. The restaurant can be accessed only at 16 Fairgrounds Road; and

No entry will be granted to visitors showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19. If you are traveling from or returning from states that appear on New Jersey's travel advisory list, please self-quarantine before visiting.

For more information on Grounds for Sculpture's welcome back guidelines, visit groundsforsculpture.org.



Grounds For Sculpture is committed to presenting a dynamic, safe experience for all ages. All onsite educational programs, events, tours and group visits are cancelled at this time due to recommendations on limiting gatherings. Families can enjoy ArtBox, a new pick-up activity for children ages 5-12 that can be completed on site or at home with monthly themes to encourage reflection and creativity. Members also have access to private Member Mornings on the last Sunday of every month. Additional self-guided and virtual programming will be announced at groundsforsculpture.org.

