An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash comes to MPAC next month.



Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee--with Crosby, Stills and Nash and with The Hollies.

He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and is a Grammy winner.

$79|$69|$59|$49|$39 LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN. An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash, Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8 pm.





