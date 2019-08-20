Graham Nash Comes To MPAC Next Month

Aug. 20, 2019  
An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash comes to MPAC next month.

Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee--with Crosby, Stills and Nash and with The Hollies.

He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and is a Grammy winner.

$79|$69|$59|$49|$39 LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN. An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash, Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8 pm.



