Gotta Dance NJ Presents: JUNGLE JUMP INTO THE WILD VIRTUAL DANCE CONCERT

Gotta Dance NJ will present JUNGLE: Jump into the Wild Virtual Dance Concert, a dance concert re-imagined into a cinematic experience. The thirteen concerts will premiere beginning June 13, 2020 at 11am, with shows at 11am, 3pm, and 6:30pm on June 13, 14, and 20, and shows at 6:30pm on June 15, 16, 17, and 19. Each concert has a different cast of virtual performers, comprised entirely of Gotta Dance students aged three through eighteen. The show is free to stream on https://www.samedayproductions.com/Concert/GottaDance at each corresponding show time.

As the name 'Gotta Dance' implies, this NJ studio refused to stop dancing! Even if it meant mailing 2,500 costumes to students, they kept dance alive in the homes and hearts of their dance families. JUNGLE: Jump into the Wild, is an innovative and high-caliber dance production that has adapted to meet the needs of the current environment, switching from a live performance experience to one that is not merely virtual, but cinematic.

Under the direction of executive director Jana Belot and artistic director Gabriel Chajnik, this virtual concert experience is on par with the highly produced dance concerts Gotta Dance has put on each June for the past thirty-one years. A tradition revered by dance families and local community members alike, these concerts allow students to perform for thousands throughout the two-week show run. Young dancers work with seasoned professionals to perfect and perform choreography while developing their individual artistic voices. Year after year, the product is a studio dance performance like no other. Despite the ongoing challenge of COVID-19, this year is no different.

In lieu of performing live, each dancer and choreographer has re-imagined their dance for the screen. Dancers put on their stage makeup and brought a high-energy performance to their kitchens, living rooms, and backyards with mom and dad serving as videographer. Hundreds of dance videos were uploaded to Dropbox, all recorded individually at home or on a green screen, and sent away for editing by Gotta Dance's dream editing team. Mike Delegal, a professional television and motion picture editor from Same Day Productions has been working tirelessly from Los Angeles, CA to sync 10,000 videos for the thirteen concerts. Todd Bright, a professional illustrator and Digital Animator with experience working for Disney and Universal is creating and animating original characters that bring whimsy to this unique dancing jungle. Their expertise mixed with the dedication of Gotta Dance educators and families has created a product like no other.

JUNGLE: Jump into the Wild celebrates the dedication and talent of each Gotta Dance dancer and family while highlighting their mission of bringing the joy of dance to Somerset County and beyond. Sit back, relax, and welcome to the jungle!

For more information regarding JUNGLE: Jump into the Wild Virtual Dance Concert follow their Instagram here, or their website here.

