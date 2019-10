An Evening with Gladys Knight comes to MPAC. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 7:30 pm.

Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched Gladys Knight's unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

Enjoy classics like "Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye), "Midnight Train to Georgia" and more.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You