George Street Playhouse Presents FULLY COMMITTED

Off the heels of Bad Dates, George Street Playhouse is back with FULLY COMMITTED. The production, written by Becky Mode and directed by David Saint, stars Maulik Pancholy, award-winning actor, author and activist known for his roles on 30 Rock and hit series, Weeds. The virtual production will be available to stream through April 11th.

"I was dazzled by Maulik's ability to slip like a chameleon from one character to another in this comic whirlwind with a real heart at its center", said George Street Playhouse Artistic Director, David Saint.

The hilarious one-act play features 40 diverse characters, all played by Pancholy, follows a day in the life of Sam, an out-of-work actor who mans a red‐hot reservation line at Manhattan's trendiest restaurant that receives outrageous calls from high-maintenance patrons who will stop at nothing to secure a reservation. Coercion and bribes are just beginning! Amid the barrage of calls, Sam has to deal with non-stop harassment from the chef and his own personal problems. The question is, can he deal with it all?

"I'm so grateful to everyone at George Street Playhouse for finding innovative ways to make theater during this pandemic. Working with David Saint was an absolute thrill, said actor Maulik Pancholy, we had so much fun putting this together, and I'm excited to share it with the final character in any play...the audience!"

Pancholy can also be seen in the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Phineas and Ferb, and Web Therapy.

Tickets are available for $33 per household at GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

The design team includes: Cinematographer / Editor (Michael Boylan), Production Stage Manager (Brandon Allman-Jackson), Sound Designer/Original Music (Scott Killian), Art Director (Helen Tewksbury) and Casting by McCorkle Casting, Ltd.



Sharon Karmazin is Executive Producer.