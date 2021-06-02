George Street Playhouse Announces Virtual Summer Theater Academy

George Street Playhouse announced today its 2021 Virtual Summer Theater Academy for young people between the ages of 5-18.

Taught by professional theater artists, the classes are ideal for students with or without theater experience.

This refreshing, thought provoking program is designed to stretch each students' imagination as they develop theater skills through original plays and musicals.

All classes culminate in a virtual sharing with family and friends. Space is limited! Registration opens June 2nd.

Financial Assistance is available for New Jersey-based students who demonstrate need. Visit George Street Playhouse's website for a scholarship application.

The two week virtual theater programs begin July 12 and continue through July 23. Hours are 9:30 am - 12:30 pm Monday through Friday.

The summer program includes three companies:

Junior Company - Star Power Kids (Ages 5-8)

Rising Company -- Be The Light (Ages 9-12)

Young Company -- Expressions (Ages 13-18)

The "Star Power Kids" (ages 5-8) features an original, new play with music by Broadway actress Laiona Michelle (Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon, Little Girl Blue (GSP).

A story about friendship and how a community of kids come together to help solve problems in their neighborhood, this fun, warmhearted musical teaches teamwork, empathy, and friendship.

Students will explore acting, singing and dancing as player's learn the choreography and music of an imaginary world.

In addition, participants will develop confidence, stage presence and team building skills and strengthen positive peer relationships and social/emotional skills.

"Be the Light" (ages 9-12) students will dive into the challenges facing the new world. Inspired by Amanda Gorman's inaugural poem for the country, "The Hill We Climb," students will create an original play with music that will explore choices and consequences while reminding us all of our resilience.

Students will develop acting, singing and dancing skills, develop confidence, stage presence and team building skills and will strengthen positive peer relationships and social / emotional skills.

"Expressions" (ages 13-18) students will discover their voice through spoken word poetry and storytelling with award-winning actress and playwright Tracey Conyer Lee. She will team up with choreographer Sade Murray from Disney's National Tour of The Lion King.

This duo dream team will inspire students to unlock their inner drum as they free their bodies and imaginations.

Students will learn acting, singing, movement and writing skills, as well as develop confidence, stage presence, and team building skills, along with strengthening positive peer relationships and social emotional skills through trust exercises.

Registration opens on June 2nd. Visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call 732-497-8097.