George Street Playhouse Announces 2021 - 2022 Season

New Jersey's George Street Playhouse has announced full season subscriptions to the 2021-22 Season are now available!

The season will include four plays, plus the East Coast premiere of the musical A Walk on the Moon, to be presented on the stage of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

"After well more than a year, it is finally time to welcome our subscribers and ticket buyers back to the theater," Artistic Director David Saint said. "We need to gather together again and replenish our collective spirit."

Following a successful streaming season this past year, George Street Playhouse's 5-play 2021/22 season will begin n October 26 2021 and run through May, 2022.

For the first production of George Street Playhouse's long-anticipated re-opening, award-winning playwright and master of comedy Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, The Fox on the Fairway) brings New Jersey a new romantic comedy, Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise - a love story set during World War II about a young soldier courting his sweetheart, a young actress on Broadway.

What starts with long distance letter writing ends in a "sweep you off your feet" meeting in Times Square. This funny, touching, patriotic and uplifting story, based on the playwright's parents, is just the perfect "Welcome Home to George Street Playhouse." Come fall in love with live theatre all over again.

Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, directed by GSP Artistic Director David Saint, will begin performances October 26 and continue through November 21.

Following this year's critically acclaimed virtual production of It's Only A Play by Terrence McNally, George Street Playhouse will bring this hilarious comedy onto the stage to be seen in-person!

"Tony Award-winner and longtime friend of George Street, McNally left us this past year, and the Playhouse looks forward to celebrating his life with his hysterical comedy set at a Broadway Opening Night Party!" said Artistic Director David Saint. "We cordially invite you to join the festivities at this valentine to theatre, which The New York Times called 'a hilarious gold-mining hit'"

George Street's production features a cast of award-winning Broadway farceurs who have to be seen in-person to be believed. The return to George Street Playhouse's larger stage in the Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater will be a laugh-filled night to forget your troubles with guffaws!

It's Only a Play, directed by Kevin Cahoon (George Street's The Nerd), will begin performances on November 30th and continue through December 19th.

Next, George Street Playhouse Artistic Associate Laiona Michelle (Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical; American Hero) helms Her Portmanteau, a fascinating new play by award-winning playwright Mfoniso Udofia, about Nigerian American immigrants that opens our eyes to the Nigerian culture, especially as it becomes assimilated in America.

Reminiscent of an Arthur Miller family drama, Ms. Udofia's moving work, which The New York Times called "extraordinary," touches on universal themes of mother-daughter relationships; forgiveness; reconciliation; and the struggle associated with leaving our countries of origin behind, while still holding on to the rich cultural heritage.

Mfoniso Udofia's plays, Sojourners, runboyrun, Her Portmanteau, and In Old Age have been seen at the American Conservatory Theater [A.C.T.], New York Theatre Workshop [NYTW], The Playwrights Realm, Magic Theater, National Black Theatre, Strand Theater Company, and Boston Court.

She has worked as a television writer on the third season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and the first seasons of both Apple TV's Little America and Pachinko. She's also working on Amazon's A League of Their Own.

Ms. Udofia's work will be directed by Ms. Michelle.

Her Portmanteau will be onstage January 18 - February 13, 2022.

Next, George Street Playhouse is honored to welcome the extremely talented, award-winning Director/ Choreographer Julio Monge, who will helm the American English-language premiere of a play by iconic Puerto Rican Academy Award-nominee Jacobo Morales.

Baipás (a byway detour from the main road) presents a magical world in which two very diverse, strong individuals are thrown together into a strange place. Using the legendary sensuous Bolero, they come to choose life and love. As this man and woman dance through the byways of love between clarity and confusion, with a healthy dose of sarcastic humor, they arrive in an unexpected place.

A romantic pas de deux!

Director Julio Monge's directing credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch (also producer and translation) at the Gay and Lesbian Theater Festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico (Best Production Award), and West Side Story (co-director) at Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour (Helpmann Award Best Direction and nomination for Best Choreography). He also directed the play Putting Out by Laura E. Bray at the Venus Theater Festival in NYC.

He served as artistic collaborator in the up-coming film version of West Side Story, written by Tony Kushner and directed by Stephen Spielberg, to be released in theaters in December, 2021.

Baipás will begin performances on March 4 and continue through March 27, 2022.

After more than a year of anticipation, George Street Playhouse is thrilled to announce that A Walk on the Moon will close our season!

The George Street Playhouse is excited to present the east coast premiere of A Walk on the Moon, a musical based on the film of the same name. Welcome to the iconic summer of 1969 when man walked on the moon, women fought for equal rights, the War in Vietnam raged on, and Woodstock showed America what the new generation stood for. At a Jewish bungalow colony in the Catskills, a young wife and mother, Pearl Kantrowitz, has an affair with the handsome "Blouseman." While the affair jeopardizes her marriage and creates pain and turmoil, Pearl is forced to undertake a journey of self-discovery.

A Walk on the Moon is co-produced with Ruth and Stephen Hendel in association with Roy Gabay.

Take a ride with us to the moon and back.

A Walk on the Moon features a Book & Additional Lyrics by Pamela Gray, Music & Lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman, Direction by Tony-Nominee Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons on Broadway) and is Based on the Miramax and Village Roadshow Pictures/Punch Productions and Jay Cohen motion picture written by Pamela Gray

A Walk on the Moon will begin performances on April 27 and continue through May 22, 2022.

A Commitment to Your Health & Safety

George Street Playhouse and The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center are guided by CDC guidelines and the state of New Jersey for our policies in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting the health of our audiences, staff, volunteers, artists and their production teams.

Beginning September 1, patrons attending any performance at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) must show proof of vaccination via a vaccine card, or proof through NJ's Docket App (which can be downloaded from the app store on your phone).

If not vaccinated, you must present a Negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance date.

All patrons are required to wear masks at all times while inside the venue. This includes children who have not been vaccinated. This policy will be re-evaluated in November 2021.

For more information visit: https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/