GREASE Comes tot he Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in August

The strictly limited engagement runs Aug. 2 through Aug. 14.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment present the Fulton Theatre production of Grease, a timeless musical, perfect for the summer season. The production takes place at the Sound Waves theater, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

 

The strictly limited engagement runs Aug. 2 through Aug. 14. All weekday shows take place at 8 p.m. Shows are slated for 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

 

Tickets are now on sale at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000. Ticket prices range from $29 - $129, with group rates available. All shows are subject to change.

 

“Grease has been delighting audiences worldwide for decades and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down,” said Bob Nederlander Jr. of Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment. “We are excited to present this timeless classic in Atlantic City and to continue our partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.”

 

“Hard Rock Atlantic City is thrilled to bring Broadway back to the Boardwalk with Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment,” said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Atlantic City. “We are happy to continue our partnership and bring shows like Grease to our guests.”

 

This production of Grease was originally produced and presented by The Fulton Theatre, Lancaster, Pa., with Marc Robin as Executive Artistic Producer.



