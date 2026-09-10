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GRACE FOR PRESIDENT to Open at Centenary Stage Company

The musical adaptation runs at the Little Theatre at Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

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GRACE FOR PRESIDENT to Open at Centenary Stage Company

Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series will present Grace for President, October 1st through October 5th in The Little Theatre at Centenary University, 400 Jefferson St, Hackettstown, NJ.

Based on the beloved children's book Grace for President by Kelly DiPucchio, the musical follows Grace, a spirited young girl who has a big question when her teacher displays a poster featuring every U.S. president: “Where are the girls?”

Inspired to make a difference, Grace decides to run for class president and sets in motion an exciting school-wide election. But when the school's most popular boy enters the race, Grace discovers that winning an election takes more than enthusiasm. Through campaigning, pep rallies, debates, and unexpected challenges, Grace and her classmates learn valuable lessons about leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and what it really means to be the best candidate for the job.

With humor, heart, and plenty of energy, Grace for President encourages young audiences to find their voices, participate in their communities, and recognize that anyone can step up to make a difference.

Performances will take place from October 1 through 5. Performance times are Thursday, October 1 at 7:00 PM, Friday, October 2 at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 3 at 12:00 PM, Sunday, October 4 at 2:00 PM, and Monday, October 5 at 7:00 PM. All performances are held in the Little Theatre located in the Seay Administrative building on the campus of Centenary University at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.

Tickets for Grace for President are $15 for children and $17.50 for adults. Centenary Stage Company also offers a special Hackettstown Resident discount of $5.00 tickets with proof of residency. Hackettstown Resident Discount is only available in person at the box office on the day of the performance.

The Centenary Stage Company Young Audience Series is part of the professional Centenary Stage Company's mission to serve the region's youth with dynamic performances and workshops throughout the year. In addition to the “in-house” performances, the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring both on and off-site. Call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 to learn more about tour bookings.

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