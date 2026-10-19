GHOST DANCE: PICTURE OF A MADMAN to Open at Centenary Stage

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Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival will continue with Ghost Dance: Picture of a Madman, a captivating one-woman play written and performed by Erica Knight. Running November 12–15, 2026, in the Kutz Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University. The production explores the turbulent life and legacy of Ralph Albert Blakelock, one of America's most celebrated yet tragically overlooked nineteenth-century painters.

In February 1916, Blakelock's haunting landscape painting Brook by Moonlight sold at auction for a record-breaking $20,000, catapulting the artist to national fame. Newspapers hailed him as one of America's greatest painters, and crowds flocked to exhibitions of his work. Yet behind this remarkable artistic recognition lay a devastating personal story: Blakelock had already spent 15 years confined to a psychiatric hospital in Middletown, New York, while his wife and children struggled to survive in poverty in a dilapidated cabin in Leeds, New York.

Written and performed by Blakelock's own great-great-granddaughter, Erica Knight, Ghost Dance: Picture of a Madman delves into the extraordinary contradictions of an artist whose life was marked by both creative brilliance and profound suffering. The play examines Blakelock's evolution from landscapes influenced by Thomas Cole and the Hudson River School to increasingly radical, dreamlike works that challenged the artistic conventions of his time.

Blakelock's brooding, hallucinatory landscapes would later find unexpected echoes in the abstract expressionist movement, anticipating its emergence by more than half a century. His story raises enduring questions about the relationship between artistic vision and mental illness, the price of creative expression, and the ways in which society celebrates, marginalizes, and ultimately reclaims its artists.

Through Knight's intimate performance, Ghost Dance: Picture of a Madman brings audiences face-to-face with the man behind the paintings, illuminating a life in which extraordinary talent, personal tragedy, and eventual recognition collided. The result is a deeply personal theatrical portrait of an artist whose work transcended his lifetime, even as his own story was nearly lost to history.

As part of Centenary Stage Company's 2026/27 Fringe Festival, Ghost Dance: Picture of a Madman continues the festival's commitment to presenting distinctive voices and thought-provoking theatrical experiences that invite audiences to discover remarkable stories from unexpected perspectives.



Photo Credit: Erica Knight

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