GEMSTONES Episode 3 to be Presented at Vivid Stage This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vivid Stage is celebrating its 30th Anniversary season, marking decades of bringing contemporary theatre to audiences in the state of New Jersey. Coming up is the third episode of the original series, Gemstones, by Phoebe Farber. Episode 3 runs Wednesday, November 20 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

This series blends the best storytelling qualities of mainstage performances with the exhilarating fun of improv. Gemstones is a structured, longform improvisation series that mixes comedy and drama, and that can be viewed in its entirety or singly. Each performance will begin with a recap of previous episodes, so that audience members can either view the whole series throughout the season, or drop in as they wish. Written by Phoebe Farber, each monthly episode will feature recurring characters and special guests, much like a limited series that can be found on a streaming service, but with the freshness and excitement of live theatre.

In this episode, a former lover returns to Estelle's life, and with him, the secret of her private wealth. How will her family respond to this revelation, and is there a future for the two past paramours? Jim and Paula continue to excavate the skeletons in the family's closet, and their current dramas, for their exposé in Jewelry Now Magazine. And Miranda and Stuart face both the financial struggles of the business and their own long-term affair. Will they finally make it official, or will the relationship collapse under the strain of their conflicts?

Episode 2 features Noreen Farley (Clinton) as Estelle, and Laura Ekstrand (Livingston) as her daughter Miranda. Scott McGowan (Maplewood) is Stuart, the married accountant who keeps the family's books and the key to Miranda's heart. Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair) and Daria M. Sullivan (Lyndhurst) are the journalists who are documenting - and sometimes amplifying - the family's struggles. Special guest Eli Ganias (NYC) plays the once and future lover of Estelle, and an international businessman with secrets of his own. The episode is directed by Laura Ekstrand, with lighting design by Zach Pizza (Weehawkin) and Sound Design by Jeff Knapp (Montville).

The third episode of Gemstones will appear at the Oakes Center on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Tickets are $33, $28 for seniors and $25 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, go to the website. Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible; assisted listening devices and large print materials are available upon request. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.

Comments