WE ARE Concert to Feature Lillias White and Christiani Pitts
The concert presentation combines music and poetry from the WE ARE screenplay.
American Theater Group will present a one-night concert event of WE ARE -- a contemporary musical feature about identity, family, love, and America’s complicated Civil Rights legacy — on Mon. Nov. 2nd at the DMK Black Box Theater in Union, NJ. The concert will feature Tony Award-winner Lillias White (Hadestown, The Life, Fela!) as well as Tony Award-nominee Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York).
WE ARE is told through poetry, humor, and music styles ranging from hip hop, rap, R&B and gospel. This event will bring together an exceptional company of Broadway, film, and television artists and will be hosted by New Jersey writer, producer and director Timothy Ware-Hill. Additional members of the 15-person cast and three-piece orchestra will be announced shortly. Tickets are priced at $35 and will be available at: unionartscenternj.com. The DMK Theater is located within the Union Arts Center located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, NJ.
Produced by Ware-Hill, Anant Das and Jonathan Unger of Unger Media, WE ARE is an award-winning screenplay recognized by the CineStory Foundation, where it received First Place and a CineStory Fellowship. The project also shares its creative DNA with Ware-Hill’s Peabody Award-winning Netflix short Cops and Robbers, which grew from material originally conceived for the WE ARE screenplay. WE ARE centers on a community of poets who use language, music, humor, and memory to confront the unfinished work of America’s Civil Rights legacy. Through their relationships and creative expression, the film explores how history lives inside families and communities—and how art can become a way to reckon with that history.
“We are thrilled to partner with Timothy and his creative team on this ground-breaking project and are pleased to be able to provide a welcoming, creative space where this work can be seen by an audience of our local community, industry leaders, producers, and creative collaborators,” noted Charlotte Cohn.
“This concert is an important step in the continued development of WE ARE as a feature film. It will allow us to hear the screenplay and music with an extraordinary cast and showcase the material as we move toward production. Our hope is that this event allows us to continue assembling the partnerships necessary to produce WE ARE as an independent feature film and position it for major festival consideration and distribution,” noted Ware-Hill.
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