Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons Come to NJPAC This Fall

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

"Big Girls Don't Cry." "Walk Like a Man." "Sherri." "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Nothing says '60s doo-wop like Frankie Valli.

One of the most distinctive voices in all of the American music, Frankie's dazzling falsetto has become the stuff of legend. And The Four Seasons is hotter than ever thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicled the life and times of the Newark rock 'n' rollers. For over five decades, Frankie and The Four Seasons have been a top concert draw on stages coast-to-coast and around the world.