Four-Actor RICHARD II At Luna Stage Starts October 20

Luna Stage will present the World Premiere of Zachary Elkind's new adaptation of Shakespeare's Richard II Oct 20-Nov 13 on the MainStage. Streamlined to a fleet 90 minutes, the play features four actors playing 16 roles, and highlights the humor and urgency of this taut, intimate, heartbreakingly political tragedy.

Elkind was inspired by the timely resonances, as well as the humor and poetry, of this seldom-produced classic. "Shakespeare's thrilling, complex language cuts right to the questions we're asking ourselves today," Elkind said. "If power is concentrated in one person, is the exercise of that power fundamentally unjust and arbitrary? And if being in power makes a person unable to realize even their own humanity, how can anyone hope to be a 'good' king?"

"Living in a fraught political time, with an unsecured succession and the ever-present threat of violent insurrection or civil war, Shakespeare wrote a play that daringly considers whether any structured, hierarchical form of power can be legitimate," Elkind continued.

The role of Richard II will be played by Luna veteran Giuliana Carr, previously seen in the title role of Hannah Arendt aka Mrs. Stern in 2019's Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library. Carr will also play the characters of Willoughby, Second Gardener, and Duchess of York.

Nathan Darrow (Netflix's House of Cards) will play Bolingbroke, Green, Ross and Gardener, Darin F. Earl II (Luna's The Giant Void In My Soul) plays John of Gaunt, Bagot, Duke of York, and Hotspur and Gabby Policano (Shakespeare veteran and three-time Nuyorican Poets Cafe slam winner) rounds out the company as Mowbray, Aumerle, Bushy, and Northumberland.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays and Saturdays at 8, and Sundays at 3 beginning Oct 20 and running through Nov 13. A limited number of Opening Night and gala tickets are available for Oct 22.

Ticket price suggestions range from $10-$80. As part of our commitment to equity and access, all Luna Stage programs are Pay-What-You-Choose. This means that for any Luna Stage performance, class, summer camp or special event, participants can choose a price that feels comfortable. There are no forms, no qualifications, no questions. Everyone gets the same great seats, the same special programs, the same theatre magic! Tickets are available at www.lunastage.org/richard

COVID Safety at Luna: Luna Stage is committed to the safe resumption of in-person live performance. The theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art air purification systems including MERV-11 filtration throughout the building and MERV-18 freestanding purification units. All staff and artists are fully vaccinated, and test weekly as mandated by Actors Equity. Masking at Luna Stage is optional. To ensure everyone's comfort, the theatre offers a fully masked seating section for those who wish it.