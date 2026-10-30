Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Fool Moon Theatre Company's LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE to Benefit Funny Farm
The performance will take place on November 12.
Fool Moon Theatre Company will present a special, one-night-only presentation of the hit play “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” November 12, at the historic Eagle Theatre. This exclusive event is a benefit for the Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary in Mays Landing.
Written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron and based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman, “Love, Loss and What I Wore” uses apparel and accessories as a framework to tell poignant, funny and deeply relatable stories. The long-running off-Broadway hit features an intimate series of monologues and ensemble pieces exploring life events, changing times and the complex relationships between mothers and daughters. “Variety” famously praised the show as, “an evening that goes directly to the heart, soul and vanity of every woman, young or old.”
The cast features Laurie Zaleski, the founder and president of the Funny Farm; Danielle Davies, writer, speaker, and host of the podcast “Roar,” and Fool Moon Theatre veterans Rosanna Consalvo, last seen in “Love Letters,” and Kate Read, most recently seen in “Agnes of God.” Fool Moon's Vice President Rebecca Maegerle is making her on-stage debut. The production is directed by Pattye Herron, last seen in performing in “Agnes of God.”
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