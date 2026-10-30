Fool Moon Theatre Company's LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE to Benefit Funny Farm

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Fool Moon Theatre Company will present a special, one-night-only presentation of the hit play “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” November 12, at the historic Eagle Theatre. This exclusive event is a benefit for the Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary in Mays Landing.

Written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron and based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman, “Love, Loss and What I Wore” uses apparel and accessories as a framework to tell poignant, funny and deeply relatable stories. The long-running off-Broadway hit features an intimate series of monologues and ensemble pieces exploring life events, changing times and the complex relationships between mothers and daughters. “Variety” famously praised the show as, “an evening that goes directly to the heart, soul and vanity of every woman, young or old.”

The cast features Laurie Zaleski, the founder and president of the Funny Farm; Danielle Davies, writer, speaker, and host of the podcast “Roar,” and Fool Moon Theatre veterans Rosanna Consalvo, last seen in “Love Letters,” and Kate Read, most recently seen in “Agnes of God.” Fool Moon's Vice President Rebecca Maegerle is making her on-stage debut. The production is directed by Pattye Herron, last seen in performing in “Agnes of God.”

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 06 Hrs 42 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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