Final Line-up Announced For Crossroads Tribute To Cicely Tyson

Crossroads Theatre Company has announced that Lenny Kravitz, Grammy-winning global superstar rock icon of international renown, will be among the stars of stage and screen who will honor Cicely Tyson at A Night With Crossroads that will stream on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. The "live" virtual fundraising gala, which will be hosted by TONY Award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose also includes Crossroads' presentation of the its inaugural Champion of the Arts Award to global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson.

A multi-hyphenate musician, songwriter, record producer, photographer, activist, designer, actor and philanthropist, Kravitz is also author of "Let Love Rule: A Memoir," released last Fall.

Over the six decades of her career, Cicely Tyson influenced and mentored many and her colleagues became her friends and family. Kravitz, son of Roxie Roker (The Jefferson's Helen Willis) was Ms.Tyson's beloved godson. Cicely Tyson was "a true pioneer, who bared her heart and soul so we could witness the spirit of the characters she so brilliantly portrayed, which continue to move and inspire generations," Kravitz said. "A Black queen who showed us how beautiful Black is. The love between us was and is tremendous.... She and my mother were kindred spirits. Sisters," he added.

Crossroads will shine a spotlight on Cicely Tyson and the decades of her special brand of artistry that people in the U.S. and abroad have enjoyed. "Like many of us, I was immediately struck by the power, prowess and perfection of Cicely Tyson as an actress, activist and advocate for Black theatre and entertainment on the small and large screen," said Denzel Washington, recipient of Crossroads' first Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee Living Legends Award. "Her dignity, grace, flawless and unapologetic portrayals of strong Black women are forever the immortal legacy we all are inspired and fueled by. Thank you, Cicely," he added.

The students of the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of the Performing and Fine Arts will sing Just As I Am, the title of Tyson's recently released autobiography. Crossroads alum, Blues singer and actor Guy Davis will also perform. In addition to Kravitz, tributes will be given by NBC Today Show's Al Roker; actor Blair Underwood who appeared in four movies with Cicely Tyson beginning in 1998; and director and playwright, Golden Globe winner and Crossroads alumna Regina Taylor. Taylor, who will be a series regular as Michelle Obama's mother in the new Showtime series The First Lady, says "Cicely Tyson is a great brilliant light, a way maker and a brilliant inspiration. She is reflected in all of us and her artistry and vision helped me see all the possibilities. I am honored to salute her on the Crossroads stage."

Crossroads will present its inaugural Champion of the Arts Award to Johnson & Johnson, the global healthcare company that shares the same diverse urban neighborhood as Crossroads. "J&J became our first corporate friend and supporter several decades ago and has continued to be committed to supporting our commitment and dedication to storytelling about the Black experience," said Anthony P. Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. "To acknowledge J&J's commitment and support of the art and art forms that celebrate culture and diversity, equity and inclusion as core values, we are presenting Crossroads' inaugural Champion of the Arts Award," Carter added.

A Night With Crossroads is sponsored by New Jersey-based African-American owned East West Connection and Zendesk, a west-coast-based software company. For more information and sponsorship and ticket pricing levels please visit www.anightwithcrossroads.com.