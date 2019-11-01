FRANKENSTEIN Comes To Life In An Original Adaptation At Don Bosco Prep In Ramsey

The Theater Arts Department at Don Bosco Preparatory High School, one of North Jersey's largest private academic institutions, will present a chilling production of Frankenstein, based on the classic novel by Mary Shelley, on November 22nd, 23rd, & 24th. With an original script by Theater Program Director, Brooke DeBettignies, the play highlights the beautiful language of Mary Shelley's original text while bringing to life the intricate relationship between a creator and his creation.

Set in 18th Century Europe, Victor Frankenstein is determined to defy the laws of science and nature by reanimating dead tissue. Frankenstein challenges the limits of his power and faces unexpected and irreversible consequences as his creation conjures a haunting that lasts a lifetime.

This premiere production roots the telling of the story through the horror play tradition. Original chamber music and theatrical effects create a gripping world of suspense true to Mary Shelley's heart pounding story.

Showcasing the talents of aspiring theater artists from the DBP student body, and led by a team of international theater professionals, the story of Frankenstein will reanimate in a thrilling and captivating way. Direction and Adaptation by Brooke DeBettignies, Set Design by Darren Rosen, Lighting and Sound Design by Matthew Sells, Music Orchestration by Brian Walters, Costume Design by Terry Broere, Make-up Design by Evelyn Ziropoulos, and Fight Direction by Mary Hickox.

Frankenstein will perform Friday November 22nd 7:30 pm, Saturday November 23rd at 7:30 pm, and Sunday November 24th at 3:00pm in the DeSales Theater, located on the Don Bosco Prep HS campus (492 N. Franklin Turnpike, Ramsey, NJ 07446).

Tickets are available online at https://www.donboscoprep.org/frankenstein

Advance sales are $15 for adults, $10 for students. For more information, contact theaterarts@donboscoprep.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You