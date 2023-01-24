Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FINELY BURSTING THROUGH Exhibition Comes to White Chapel Projects Next Month

The exhibit opens February 5, 2023, 1-4pm.

Jan. 24, 2023  
"Finely Bursting Through", an inaugural exhibition, comes to Art at Whitechapel Projects beginning February 5.

Featuring artists: Elaine Su-Hui, Amanda Morales, Scott Szegeski, Ori Carino

Organized by: Aimée McElroy & Summer Deaver

Located at White Chapel Projects, Long Branch, NJ

The works included in this exhibition speak to the simplicity of form, object and space and have been inspired by nature, culture and/or spirituality.

Brooklyn based artist Amanda Morales creates visual layers and patterns in her handmade quilts with a painterly eye on composition and abstraction, yet breaks from 2-dimensional constraints of a canvas.

Scott Szegeski's gyotaku prints will be shown in conjunction with his site-specific skateboarding video projection filmed in the days leading up to this installation. Overlaying video with printmaking, the artist's process becomes the work.

Paintings by NYC street artist and traditionally trained thangka painter, Ori Carino offer depth and anthropological reflection.

Ethically harvested pigment drawings by Elaine Su-Hui provide an energetic portal. Su-Hui describes her work as being made, "slowly by hand but are urgent reminders of our true ecological nature and inherent wisdom."

Whitechapel Projects is an event space, restaurant and nano-brewery, whose owners have a passion for food, art, nature and community. Please click this link for more information about the artists' and Art at White Chapel Projects.







