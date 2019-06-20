Evan Sherman Big Band Comes To The Bickford July 11th

The Evan Sherman Big Band is a 16-piece ensemble of jazz veterans and New York's most dynamic young musicians. After acclaimed performances at top venues all over the world, they are making their New Jersey debut as part of Summer JazzFest at The Bickford Theatre at The Morris Museum on Thursday, July 11th at 7:30 pm. Evan Sherman, its founder, drummer, bandleader, composer and arranger, graduated from Millburn High School in 2011 before attending the prestigious Manhattan School of Music. At only 25 years-old, Sherman has toured all over the world and performed and recorded with icons Wynton & Branford Marsalis, Ron Carter, Roy Hargrove, Cyrus Chestnut, The Jimmy Heath Big Band and The Dizzy Gillespie All Star Big Band.

Check them out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDxqilUgmhY

Since 2014, The Evan Sherman Big Band has been featured at such prestigious venues as Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, Ginny's Supper Club in Harlem, The Django in TriBeca, The Blue Note, Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night's Swing, the Caramoor Jazz Festival and the Perth International Arts Festival in Australia.

The Evan Sherman Big Band's vast repertoire promises something for everyone - from early jazz pioneers: Ellington, Basie, Lunceford, & Dizzy to Earth, Wind & Fire, and Stevie Wonder with musical influences back to Monteverdi, Tchaikovsky, and Scott Joplin. The band's all-star lineup is a multi-generational mix of NYC's jazz veterans and the most dynamic young musicians who hail from all over the world, some of whom also grew up in NJ. Sherman is also a clinician and mentor, while on tour and at home in New York City, throughout the New York City public school system for the Jazz for Young People program at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

http://morrismuseum.org/jazz





