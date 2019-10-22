Engelbert Humperdinck Announced At MPAC

Beloved crooner Engelbert Humperdinck returns to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 22 at 8 pm. Tickets are $49-$89.

Engelbert Humperdinck never wanted to be a singer. A career in music, yes, but he was extraordinarily shy. The youngest boy of a family of ten children originally from Leicester, England, he grew up in Madras, India, where his father was stationed during World War II. Engelbert's childhood was dominated by the love of his parents and his brothers and sisters. He knew he could sing harmonies, but the power of his own voice came as a surprise to him and other people. "It's just so loud, but I discovered I can be tender with it at the same time."

Like all great icons, he is a man of great depth - masculine and loving, shy inside and uninhibited onstage, prepared to play the sex god to the hilt and still, at this stage of his career, managing to get away with it. "My mother's side of the family had the signing voice so I must have inherited that from her. My father was a man's man - strong, athletic, charismatic. And I like to do all kind of men things. I love sports, golf, tennis martial arts, soccer, skiing, but at the same time, yes I do appreciate women."

In a career spanning almost 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame, and Leicester Walk of Fame. He has performed for the Queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe. However, it's not just the voice, but the man himself, with his endearing sense of humor and self-deprecating jokes. Engelbert has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation after appearing on MTV several times.





