Elisabeth Morrow Cultural Festival Set For This Weekend

Join The Elisabeth Morrow School community at their upcoming Cultural Fair, held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 am-1:00 pm, as they celebrate the diverse cultures that make our community unique!

This muti-sensory event will connect you with other countries' sights, sounds, textures, and aromas through music, dance performances, cultural displays, and more. The event will showcase a melting pot of traditions and customs from around the world, and you'll have the opportunity to explore different cultures, meet new people, and learn about the values that unite us. Whether you're a culture buff eager to learn about other ways of life or simply seeking a fun day out with friends and family, this is not to be missed.



Visit the EMS campus, 14 wooded acres of certified wildlife habitat located in Englewood, New Jersey, for activities organized by the diversity, equity, and inclusion committee of the EMS Parents Association. Please register at www.elsabethmorrow.org

At 10:00 am, visit the Culture and Heritage Space in the Peter Lawrence Gymkhana for a sensory-rich walk-through experience showcasing music, spices, scents, fabrics, books, photographs, flowers, instruments, attire, and other family heirlooms that represent the EMS community. Then at 11:00 am, head to the Michael E. Cohen Center to enjoy an hour-long cultural program featuring dances, songs, poetry, dramatic readings, and other performances by students of all ages. Attendees are welcome to wear traditional dress to the festivities.



This inaugural year of the Cultural Fair celebrates the school community's diversity. The Elisabeth Morrow School's mission is to provide exemplary academics and character development in a diverse and inclusive child-centered community, inspiring students to become curious scholars, ethical leaders, and global citizens. These two events are examples of their shared purpose in action.



The Elisabeth Morrow School educates children aged 2 through eighth grade. If you want to learn more about their educational philosophy, mission, and how your child will thrive at EMS, please contact the admissions office.

Finding the right school environment for your child (and your family) is one of your most important decisions. Join EMS faculty, staff, and families on March 18 and see how they can positively impact your child's development and education. To RSVP or for any questions please send an email to: admissions@elisabethmorrow.org