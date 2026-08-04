East Lynne Theater Company to Host Annual Fundraising Gala at Pier House

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cape May’s award-winning, Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company–now in its 46th year–will host a night of elegance, entertainment and generosity at its annual fundraising gala, held once again at La Mer Beachfront Resort’s beautiful Pier House, owned by the Andy family, longtime Cape May business owners and residents, on Aug. 22.

Along with the U.S.A., the year 2026 has been a banner year for East Lynne, too, and its gala’s theme, “American Rhapsody: from Tin Pan Alley to Times Square,” not only celebrates theater throughout the decades, it celebrates East Lynne’s first full year of programming in its permanent home—the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen AME—a space that has already begun to redefine Cape May’s cultural experience.

This evening will present an extraordinary moment for all in attendance, as it unfolds with a cocktail reception accompanied by live music by the Jon Thompson Quartet featuring Sharon Sable, a beautifully curated dinner, followed by a live auction.

An impressive example of the Andy family’s ongoing largesse to East Lynne was a significant donation in 2024 to name the stage at the Clemans Theater after their late father, Gus Andy, a prominent Cape May businessman with a strong devotion to East Lynne.

“We are so excited to hold our annual fundraising gala at Pier House and cannot thank the Andy family enough for their support to East Lynne Theater Company throughout the years,” said Board President Susan Tischler of La Mer’s contribution to the event. “Our guests will receive five-star treatment thanks to their exceptional service and a dinner menu that is out of this world.”

Honorees at the gala will be two of Cape May’s most revered establishments: Cape May Presbyterian Church, which housed East Lynne Theater Company for more than 25 years, will be represented by church officials Janet Westcott and Linda Riccio, and the historic Allen AME Church, now home to East Lynne’s Clemans Theater for the Arts, will be represented by longtime member Emily Dempsey.

“Once again we look forward to celebrating with our supporters, both old and new, for an evening that showcases just how much impact the arts in Cape May have,” said East Lynne’s Executive Director Mark David Boberick. “This has been a momentous year for East Lynne and the best is yet to come.”

The fundraiser, which takes place 6-10 p.m., Aug. 22, will also feature dancing under the stars. Festive cocktail attire is preferred. Tickets are $175 per person and selling quickly. Proceeds from the evening will directly support East Lynne Theater Company’s operating budget. The Pier House is located at 1317 Beach Ave. in Cape May, CapeMayLaMer.com. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming