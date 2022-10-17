East Lynne Theater Company Presents PHANTOM, Poe, and ROCKY HORROR This Halloween!

The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents three events in time for Halloween: "Phantom of the Opera," the 1925 silent classic horror film, accompanied by Wayne Zimmerman on the organ on Friday, October 28 at 7:00 PM, "Poe by Candlelight" on Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM, and the cult-classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 7:00 PM at Rotary Park in partnership with The City of Cape May, NJ. "Phantom" and "Poe" are being presented at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, where the theater is in residence.

In 1908, Gaston Leroux wrote about a disfigured man who terrorizes the Paris Opera House and falls in love with the young leading lady. Well-known reviewer Roger Ebert stated that the film version of "Phantom of the Opera" has "two elements of genius: It creates beneath the opera one of the most grotesque places in the cinema, and Lon Chaney's performance transforms an absurd character into a haunting one."

Providing his own original musical accompaniment on the organ, is Wayne Zimmerman, who has been playing for ELTC's silent films since 2011. He has played in venues from coast-to-coast and in Hawaii, regaling audiences with his film accompaniment and concerts. At varying times he's served as organist at the Lansdowne Theatre in Lansdowne, PA, the Tower Theatre in Upper Darby, PA, the Brookline Theatre in Havertown, PA, and the Merlin Theatre in suburban Philadelphia.

Started in 2015, "Poe by Candlelight" continues to be one of the company's most popular events. This year, stories by the master of the macabre include "The Cask of Amontillado," "Bernice," "The Masque of the Red Death," and "The Tell-Tale Heart" read by Equity professional actors Matt Baxter Luceno, Amanda Brinlee, and Gayle Stahlhuth. After the performance, the audience will be treated to tasty treats "to go." The show travels the next day to the Lewes Public Library.

Matt Luceno was last seen on the ELTC stage as Mortimer in "Arsenic and Old Lace." NYC credits include "The Winter's Tale," directed by Everett Quinton and "Chemistry of Love" at LaMama. Amanda is a recent graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University. For ELTC, she performed in last year's "Poe," the virtual reading of "Something to Vote For" (1911), "Vaudeville Variety," and is the costumed storyteller for this year's "Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides," in partnership with Cape May MAC. Gayle Stahlhuth has produced over 120 different shows since becoming ELTC's producing artistic director in 1999, and directed most of them. She has performed in Off-Broadway shows, national tours, and in regional theater and film. Her one-person shows have toured the county and her two-person show based on Dorothea Lynde Dix, was commissioned by The National Portrait Gallery.

Over nearly 50 years, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has become a cult classic at which audience members are encouraged to wear costumes, yell out lines from the movie and even bring movie-related "props" like rice, toilet paper and toast.

The merrymaking begins at 6:30 PM with music in the park. At 7:00 PM, pre-show entertainment, hosted by Jessica Kirk (also known as Leviathan St. James) will feature audience interaction and prizes. Registration for a costume contest will also be held at that time, with judging to be held following the screening. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets. There is no charge for this event, although donations to East Lynne Theater Company are encouraged.

Reservations are strongly recommended for "Phantom" and "Poe," and may be purchased through ELTC's website, eastlynnetheater.org, by calling 609-884-5898, or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Tickets for "Phantom" are $15, and $12 for "Poe." Ages 12 and under are free for both. Currently playing is "Sherlock Holmes Adventure of the Norwood Builder" on October 21-22, and after Thanksgiving, it's "Christmas Presents from the Past."