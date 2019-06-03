East Lynne Theater Company Honor Tom And Peg Curran

The nonprofit East Lynne Theater Company cannot survive and thrive without the active participation of the Board of Trustees, Volunteers, and Partnerships with Businesses and other Nonprofits. The award-winning Equity professional company honors and respects such involvement.

Every spring, ELTC treats their volunteers, board members, staff, current actors, designers, and directors, to lunch at Aleathea's Restaurant at The Inn of Cape May. This year, on May 30, among the 43 who were able to attend, the Board of Trustees honored Tom and Peg Curran and the company founded by Tom for which he is the Chief Executive Officer, Curran Wealth Management.

Even before Gayle Stahlhuth became ELTC's artistic director twenty years ago, the Currans had already been helping the theater. In 1999, when Peg joined the board, her valuable services included finding playbill advertisers, lining up venues for Tales of the Victorians, and helping with fundraisers. The yearly financial contributions made through Curran Wealth Management helped to sustain the quality of productions.

To further help ELTC, the Currans have allowed the company to use a three-bedroom home in the center of Cape May to house actors, without charge since the house was first offered in 2014. ELTC hires members of Actors' Equity Association, who, for the most part, live in NYC, Central Jersey, and the Philadelphia area, and it is the theater's responsibility to house them. This is an incredibly generous gift.

After Gayle spoke about the Currans' contributions, ELTC's Board President Thomas Raniszewski presented a certificate to Peg, honoring her over twenty years of valuable service to ELTC, and the award to Tom, Peg, and Curran Wealth Management.

The Currans are champions for the performing arts and ELTC is proud to honor such a lovely couple and a worthy organization.





