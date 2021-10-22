East Lynne Theater Company Announces 50/50 Raffle

The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company's raffle is back! Like last year, this is the only fundraising event hosted by ELTC's board of trustees, due to the pandemic. It's a 50/50 raffle, in which only 300 tickets are available at $100 each. If all 300 tickets are sold, the winner and ELTC will each receive $15,000. With Christmas just around the corner, what better present than to give family and friends a chance to win some money and help ELTC?

The drawing will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 9:15 p.m., right after the final performance of "Sherlock Holmes Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle" at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, where ELTC is in residence. Currently, ELTC is only accommodating one-third of its usual audience, partially due to social distancing.

Soon after the pandemic began, artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth, with the help of technical director Lee O'Connor and Broadway actor James Rana, presented 22 different outdoor events, seen by 530 people, representing 8 states, along with virtual programs that were seen throughout the United States, and even in England and France. Virtual events continued in 2021, including Jenna Pastuszek's premiere cabaret show, "Get Happy," filmed on a stage with musicians, that helped to launch her live tour of this homage to Judy Garland.

ELTC's live events in 2021 included participating in the weekly West Cape May Farmers Market, festivals, and even the annual Kid's Night Out, in which James Rana made balloon animals for hundreds of children at ELTC's table. Performances began outside in June with "Vaudeville Variety" and "Tales in the Backyard." ELTC returned to indoor events with its Student Summer Workshop production of "The Reluctant Dragon" on Friday, August 13, followed by the run of "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman."

Anyone interested in purchasing raffle tickets can purchase them at the box office before or after a performance; visit ELTC website at https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/2021-raffle and download the raffle application; contact ELTC at 609-884-5898 or stop in at Kaleidoscope on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May, NJ.

Also on November 6, the 2022 Season will be revealed, and the ELTC Scholarship winner will be announced. Started in 2006 with a $5,000 donation from Historic Jackson Street Neighborhood Association, this award is given annually to those with a passion for theater, either on stage, or back stage, who wish to pursue some aspect of the entertainment industry as a career. This includes those who are currently attending high school, college, or have recently graduated.