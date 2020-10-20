Eagle Theatre Presents SWEET SEASONS Celebrating the Music of Carole King

Timeless tunes of King offered outdoors and socially-distant, October 25 at 3PM.

Eagle Theatre is proud to present Sweet Seasons: The Music of Carole King, performed by Michelle Foster and a live band, on Sunday, October 25 at 3PM. The band creates an intimate atmosphere, featuring songs from Carole King's hit records like "I Feel the Earth Move," "It's Too Late," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," and more!

While the Eagle Theatre's beautiful theatre, located in the heart of Hammonton, NJ, is not holding indoor performances at this time, the community has opened up a large parking lot, directly across the street from the theatre, behind Bellevue Bagel Cafe and Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery and Annata Wine Bar to accommodate a temporary pop-up stage with approximately one hundred seats for guests to come and enjoy the timeless tunes of Carole King for a Fall, Sunday afternoon.

Socially distant seating options will include over a dozen tables for four, the best seating option, a limited number of two-person tables, and 'BYO chairs' tickets for guests attending solo. Guests will be permitted to bring their own dinners or pick up take-out meals from one of the local restaurants in town.

Michelle Foster is a New York-based singer, pianist, actress, and dancer, making herself a "quadruple threat." She has previously worked with the Eagle Theatre as a Music Director. The band performing alongside her are multi-talented musicians bringing percussion,guitar and more at the highest professional level to capture the quality of King's canon of work.



Warm beverages will be sold as concessions, and discounts for take-out cocktails from Annata Wine Bar will be offered to patrons 21 years or older who purchase a ticket. No outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed for this performance.. The show runs about 2 hours with a 10 minute intermission, and the restroom across the street at the Eagle Theatre will be accessible.

The Eagle Theatre is located at 208 Vine Street in Hammonton NJ. Guests can park in the freelots surrounding the theatre. An outdoor Box Office will be set up where guests can check in, use hand sanitizer, and be guided to their tables or seating areas before enjoying the performance.



Foster is a regular keyboardist with Gloria Gaynor's musical director, Mark Baron, and a keyboardist/vocal soloist with legendary doo-wop group, The Duprees. Foster was cast in her first professional musical at Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Foster was selected to perform as vocalist/keyboardist with the Mercury World Tour, produced by Terry Barber, at The Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California. Michelle now tours internationally with Barber as a collaborative pianist and vocal soloist. While performing The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber in Canada, Michelle "stuck out as a clear talent" (The Palace Theatre). Though Michelle's first love was always musical theater, her experience performing in Barber's various tour programs opened her up to a world where her diverse talents could merge. At 23 years old, Michelle self-produced, created and starred in Broadway 2020, an original musical review that showcases her mastery of voice, piano, drama and dance as she takes audiences on a journey through Broadway hits old and new. The show premiered at The Ritz Theatre in 2019 and is currently being booked for the 2021-2022 seasons. The Broadway 2020 album is set to release in the summer of 2020. Michelle is currently launching Sweet Seasons: The Music of Carole King, a second tour program that brings audiences on a look back at the music that shaped a generation. In addition to touring, Michelle works as a recording artist on Fiverr and is part-owner of the private music production company Tunedly. Michelle holds a Bachelor of Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University, with minors in chemistry and dance. She has continued her studies at The Juilliard School, Liz Caplan Vocal Studio, and one-on-one with the most prominent casting and creative directors in New York.

