EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR By Lauren Gunderson Comes To The Theater Project

In this smart, dark revenge comedy, Nan Carter wants to leave her abusive husband Kyle leave him tied up in a hunting cabin, covered with honey, and ready for bear.

But as long as SHE (Brianna Kalisch) has HIM (Scott Cagney) duct-taped to his easy chair, why not do a little consciousness-raising? With the help of her gay friend Simon (Jason Gillis) who acts as her emotional -- and literal cheerleader, and a stripper named Sweetheart (Alex Andrews), Nan makes her husband watch hilariously twisted re-enactments of scenes from their dysfunctional marriage.

Lauren Gunderson's smart, funny plays about empowered women real and imagined have made her one of America's most popular playwrights. Many of her biographical plays explore the lives of women who found ways to thrive in male dominated professions, yet her work never feels like dry history. Gunderson's deep insight, empathy and gift for ironic dialogue make her the Jane Austen of the Modern Stage, says director Mark Spina.

EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR will run June 21-30, 8 PM Fridays & Saturdays, and 2 PM Sundays at the Unity Bank Annex, 952 Stuyvesant Ave, Union, NJ, where Theater Project is creating a black box theater in a large open room. George Street Playhouse started in abandoned supermarket, says General Manager Gary Glor. We think Union is full of possibilities for The Theater Project's future!

