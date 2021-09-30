Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Landis Main Stage for Halloween Week

Evil Dead: The Musical is a cult classic romp of pop culture against evil spirits bent on destroying the world, destined to leave audiences cheering.

Sep. 30, 2021  

Evil Dead the Musical Slays The Landis stage in Vineland, NJ on Halloween Week. Based on the cult classic series Evil Dead starring Bruce Campbell, the musical brings this epic series into a new light!

Not long ago, at a cabin lost in the woods in Michigan, a group of five college students found themselves face to face with evil forces summoned by the Necronomicon. One by one, they were captured by the demonic forces in the woods and turned on the others, until all that was left was Ash, a loyal S-Mart employee. Armed with his boomstick (a shotgun) and his chainsaw for a hand, Ash is charged with destroying the demons and saving the world. A musical filled with the iconic images and lines from the original Evil Dead movie franchise--not to mention gratuitous violence and gallons of fake blood--Evil Dead: The Musical is a cult classic romp of pop culture against evil spirits bent on destroying the world, destined to leave audiences cheering.

We will have a VIP Splatter Zone for attendees who want to get splattered!

Evil Dead the Musical was written by George Reinblatt and is based on the Evil Dead series created by Sam Raimi. The Landis' production will star Anthony Scarpone, Sabrina Matarazzo, Corinne Main, Jerrod Ganesh, Kate McGough, Aaron Wachs, Stacey Teach, and Eric Acierto. Directed by Raymond Mamrak, Musical Direction by Stephen Seserko, and Produced by Raymond Mamrak and Kaycee Zelkovsky.

The run of the show is October 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, & 30th. All shows are at 8pm. The October 25th show will be a preview show. Tickets available at www.thelandistheater.com/evildead.


