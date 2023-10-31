ELF THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Music Mountain Theatre

A new mainstage production is now playing at Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a special four-weekend run. Get in the holiday spirit with the family favorite, Elf the Musical, based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit!

A young orphan crawls into Santa's bag of gifts as a baby and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy grows up thinking he's not a very good elf due to his large stature and poor toy- making abilities, when the truth is finally revealed that he's not an elf at all, but a human! Now a young man, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help the entire city remember the true meaning of Christmas.

MMT's production of Elf the Musical stars the real-life husband and wife pair of Patrick and Kimberly Mertz as Buddy and Jovie, the cynical Macy's shopgirl with whom Buddy becomes instantly infatuated. Twelve-year-old Rothe Ripley, of Doylestown, is no stranger to the MMT stage, as he played Ralphie in the 2022 production of A Christmas Story and is back in another holiday favorite as Buddy's half-brother, Michael.

Also joining the cast are some familiar MMT faces, with Jonathan Weirzbicki playing Buddy's biological father, Walter Hobbs, Anna Hentz as his wife, Emily Hobbs, and David McCloughan, Jr. as Santa Claus himself!

The modern holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Elf the Musical features a book by Thomas Meehan (The Producers, Young Frankenstein) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom), music by Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer, The Prom), and lyrics by Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer, The Prom).

Elf the Musical will run on the MMT stage through November 19th, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, and members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT, and in group sales of fifteen or more.