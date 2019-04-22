Dweezil Zappa, Robby Krieger And Children Shows On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Dweezil Zappa: Hot Rats & Other Hot Stuff on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Robby Krieger of The Doors and Leslie West of Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Mutts Gone Nuts on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.; Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer The Musical on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 1 & 4 p.m.; The Very Hungry Caterpillar Featuring Dream Snow and Other Eric Carle Favorites on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 1 & 4 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, 2018 at 11 AM at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Dweezil Zappa: Hot Rats & Other Hot Stuff

Dweezil Zappa and his "rocking teenage combo" will perform his father's entire Hot Rats album in sequence live on stage. The album played a pivotal role in establishing Frank Zappa as a composer and guitarist and was also dedicated to Dweezil upon its release in 1969. The 50-year-old classic album will be surrounded by an assortment of other psychedelic, avant-garde odd metered toe-tappers well known to Zappa aficionados.

Robby Krieger of The Doors and Leslie West of Mountain

Guitarist Robby Krieger is one of the legendary figures in rock. This celebration of the music of The Doors, which Robby had no small part in creating, is a one-of-a-kind experience that could only be performed by the man himself. Leslie West gained fame the world over during his 30-plus year career as one of the most innovative and influential musicians in the history of rock music. He is most noted for his role as leader of the explosive hard rock trio, Mountain, which was named by VH-1 as one of the Top 100 Hard Rock Groups of all time. With Mountain, he climbed the heights of rock stardom on the strength of a unique, signature guitar sound and classic songs such as "Mississippi Queen," "Never In My Life" and "Theme From An Imaginary Western."

Mutts Gone Nuts

Canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance that's leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world's most talented 4-legged performers. Deemed "A Must See" by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer The Musical

The beloved TV classic Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all your favorite characters from the special, including Santa, Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snowman, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer The Musical. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar featuring Dream Snow and other Eric Carle favorites

The makers of the critically-acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show added a special Christmas-themed piece to the production, which features four popular Eric Carle stories, including the classics Brown Bear, Brown Bear and The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Eric Carle's Dream Snow, a magical Christmas story told in the author/illustrator's unique and beautiful style, joins Jonathan Rockefeller's menagerie of over 75 incredible puppets. It's Dec. 24th, and the old farmer settles down for a winter's nap, wondering how Christmas can come when there is no snow! In his dream he imagines a snowstorm covering him and his animals in a snowy blanket. When the farmer awakens, he finds that it really has snowed, and then he suddenly remembers he forgot to get presents everyone.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





