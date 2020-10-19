Dreamcatcher Presents WAYS TO BE HAPPY: THE AUDIO PLAY

This audio play will be available for download on the company's website.

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is presenting its first audio play, the world premiere of David Lee White's comedy Ways to be Happy, available starting Friday, October 23. This audio play will be available for download on www.dreamcatcherrep.org at a cost of $15.

Originally scheduled for production in the spring of 2020, this comedy about chasing our inalienable right will cover multiple locations using listeners' imaginations and the lively sound design of Jeff Knapp. Darting from a convenience store to a cabin in the woods to a theme park, Maddie and the unusual people she meets are searching for happiness. Does it exist? Or is the world fundamentally rigged?

The medium of audio drama is both old and new, harking back to radio plays but also acknowledging the burgeoning field of podcasting. An audio-only presentation allows audiences to fill in visual details with their minds, and allows artists to explore the nuances of vocal performance. Ways to be Happy can be enjoyed all at once over 90 minutes, or in smaller bites, at the listener's convenience.

Directed by Artistic Director Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), the play features Dreamcatcher ensemble members Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Scott McGowan (Maplewood) and Jason Szamreta (Rahway), and special guests Becca Landis McLarty (Montclair) and Emaline Williams (Hackettstown).

Special support was provided for this program by the Summit Foundation. For information on this or any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone: 908-514-9654.

