Dreamcatcher Offers Resources for Businesses and Non-Profits: Skills and Entertainment Delivered Virtually

Dreamcatcher's artists translate theatre skills into valuable tools that can enrich and improve the function of any business.

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering resources that are available to businesses and non-profits virtually during the pandemic. Under normal circumstances, all of these programs are available in-person, but they continue uninterrupted online. Dreamcatcher's artists translate theatre skills into valuable tools that can enrich and improve the function of any business in a fresh and innovative way.

Workshops are available in Improv for Business, an unconventional way to improve the quality and substance of the work that you do. Whether your goals are collaboration, active listening, creativity or all of the above, our staff training workshops are interactive, fun and produce tangible results. Recent clients include the Summit Public Library, McCann Health and MetLife.

Public Speaking Coaching, either in a group or individually, will help speakers achieve the ability to communicate confidently, powerfully and joyfully. Understanding what makes for successful speaking and what obstacles stand in the way, along with hands-on practice and feedback, result in real-life changes for the participants. Recent clients include the Princeton Alumni Corps and professionals in health care, education and financial services.

Live or Virtual Performances in improv comedy, cabaret or drama will make your organization's special events truly special. We tailor each program to your specifications and goals. From live musical or comedy performances to recorded play readings, our professional performers will make your events unique and memorable. Recent clients include the Livingston Public Library, National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Florham Park Public Library.

For information on these or any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone: 908-514-9654.

