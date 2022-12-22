Dominick Farinacci Quartet to Kick Off Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival

This year, Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival will begin with a concert performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14 at 8:00 pm. This performance will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $25.00. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Trumpeter, Dominick Farinacci, has performed in more than 120 cities in 14 countries around the world and was named the very first Global Ambassador to Jazz at the Lincoln Center by Wynton Marsalis. He graduated from The Julliard School in 2005 and launched his career in Japan with a prolific run of eight albums, later releasing four more globally. His most recent recording "Short Stories" is produced by four-time Grammy Award winning producer, Tommy Lipuma. Music icon Quincy Jones says of Dominick's accomplishments in performance, recording, education and advocacy, "This kid is 360 degrees!"

This concert performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.