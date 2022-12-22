Dominick Farinacci Quartet to Kick Off Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival
Trumpeter, Dominick Farinacci, has performed in more than 120 cities in 14 countries around the world.
This year, Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival will begin with a concert performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14 at 8:00 pm. This performance will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $25.00. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.
Trumpeter, Dominick Farinacci, has performed in more than 120 cities in 14 countries around the world and was named the very first Global Ambassador to Jazz at the Lincoln Center by Wynton Marsalis. He graduated from The Julliard School in 2005 and launched his career in Japan with a prolific run of eight albums, later releasing four more globally. His most recent recording "Short Stories" is produced by four-time Grammy Award winning producer, Tommy Lipuma. Music icon Quincy Jones says of Dominick's accomplishments in performance, recording, education and advocacy, "This kid is 360 degrees!"
This concert performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, and $15.00 for students and children under 12.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.
The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 21, 2022
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) will open Olas Caribeñas/Caribbean Waves an interdisciplinary initiative that explores the visual art and folklife traditions of the Caribbean diaspora in New Jersey on January 23. The displayed work will be on view through June 4.
Bergen Performing Arts Center Unveils New Lobby With Dedication Ceremony
December 21, 2022
Bergen Performing Arts Center's Chair of The Board of Trustees, Valerie Vainieri Huttle, announced the naming of the renovated bergenPAC lobby with a dedication ceremony held on Saturday, December 17, honoring Eileen K. Murray, to dedicate its newly renovated lobby in honor of her parents with the unveiling of the Bridget H. and James P. Murray Lobby.
Tickets On-Sale Now For Centenary Stage Company's 2023 JANUARY THAW Music Festival
December 20, 2022
Start the New Year with Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival. This year, the music festival will feature concert performances by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, Damn Tall Buildings on January 21, and Chuchito Valdés on January 28.
Applications Are Open For The 2023 Edward T. Cone Composition Institute
December 20, 2022
The New Jersey Symphony is accepting applications for the ninth annual Edward T. Cone Composition Institute. This multifaceted, tuition-free program offers four emerging composers the opportunity to have their music rehearsed and performed by the New Jersey Symphony and participate in sessions with industry leaders.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS This January
December 20, 2022
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts on Sunday, January 15 at 1pm and 5pm. The Olivier Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. direct from the West End. Tickets range from $19-$54.