Dinner & Show Series At Stockton PAC To Continue With Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera is set to present a full-scale, traditional Italian production of Rossini's "Il Barbiere Di Siviglia" ("The Barber of Seville") on the main stage of Stockton University's Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

The show - a part of the PAC's Dinner & Show Series - is considered the finest comic opera in existence. From start to finish, it is marvelously crafted, brilliantly inventive and uproariously funny. The libretto is based on "Le Marriage de Figaro of Baumarchais." Verismo Opera promises a show with international soloists, beautiful sets and costumes, a chorus and orchestra of New Jersey area artists, and English subtitles projected above the stage.

Founded in 1989, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera has been an integral part of the region's classical music culture. Originally led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, the nonprofit organization has delivered a rich, grand opera experience for performers and viewers for over 30 years. Verismo Opera has provided performing opportunities for musicians and artists through its semi-annual productions at New Jersey venues and concerts held in community settings.

Tickets are $40 for the general public; $38 for senior citizens; $35 for Stockton University alumni; $30 for Stockton staff and faculty; $18 for children (12 and under); and $10 for Stockton students. Special pricing for groups of 10 or more people is also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.