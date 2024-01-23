Dinner & Show Series At Stockton PAC To Continue With Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Dinner & Show Series At Stockton PAC To Continue With Opera THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera is set to present a full-scale, traditional Italian production of Rossini's "Il Barbiere Di Siviglia" ("The Barber of Seville") on the main stage of Stockton University's Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

The show - a part of the PAC's Dinner & Show Series - is considered the finest comic opera in existence. From start to finish, it is marvelously crafted, brilliantly inventive and uproariously funny. The libretto is based on "Le Marriage de Figaro of Baumarchais." Verismo Opera promises a show with international soloists, beautiful sets and costumes, a chorus and orchestra of New Jersey area artists, and English subtitles projected above the stage.

Founded in 1989, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera has been an integral part of the region's classical music culture. Originally led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, the nonprofit organization has delivered a rich, grand opera experience for performers and viewers for over 30 years. Verismo Opera has provided performing opportunities for musicians and artists through its semi-annual productions at New Jersey venues and concerts held in community settings.

Tickets are $40 for the general public; $38 for senior citizens; $35 for Stockton University alumni; $30 for Stockton staff and faculty; $18 for children (12 and under); and $10 for Stockton students. Special pricing for groups of 10 or more people is also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
The Black Box Writers Project Begins Next Week At Teanecks Debonair Music Hall Photo
The Black Box Writers Project Begins Next Week At Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall

The first installment of THE WRITERS PROJECT will take place on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 at 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall.

2
CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to The Growing Stage Photo
CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage will kick-off 2024 with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES.  Adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the book by Matt de la Peña, Illustrated by Christian Robinson, CARMELA FULL OF WISHES runs February 2nd through the 18th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on Friday, February 2nd at 7:00PM. 

3
bergenPAC In Englewood Invites New Jersey Businesses To Their Business Circle Breakfast Me Photo
bergenPAC In Englewood Invites New Jersey Businesses To Their Business Circle Breakfast Meeting

Join BERGENPAC at the Englewood Business Circle Breakfast Meeting on February 13, 2024. Learn more about this upcoming event.

4
Premiere Stages At Kean University Announces 2024 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Award Winners Photo
Premiere Stages At Kean University Announces 2024 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Award Winners

Premiere Stages at Kean University announces the winners of the 2024 Bauer Boucher Playwriting Awards, recognizing Kean University student Riv Dabul and alumnus Dustin Ballard. Both winners will receive a cash prize and a developmental reading of their plays.

More Hot Stories For You

Comedian John Crist Adds NJPAC To His Fan-Favorite EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TourComedian John Crist Adds NJPAC To His Fan-Favorite EMOTIONAL SUPPORT Tour
Crooner Engelbert Humperdinck And Medium Tyler Henry On Sale This Friday At BergenPACCrooner Engelbert Humperdinck And Medium Tyler Henry On Sale This Friday At BergenPAC
Kean Stage Presents Carolyn Dorfman Dance, January 29Kean Stage Presents Carolyn Dorfman Dance, January 29
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At MPAC Announces Lead Sponsor And Audition ScheduleDisney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At MPAC Announces Lead Sponsor And Audition Schedule

Videos

Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse in New Jersey Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse
Gateway Playhouse (1/25-1/25)Tracker
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean in New Jersey August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
A Thousand Maids in New Jersey A Thousand Maids
Two River Theater (4/06-4/28)
A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost in New Jersey A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost
Two River Theater (3/02-3/10)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/30-5/30)
The Club in New Jersey The Club
George Street Playhouse (2/27-3/17)
Matilda in Concert in New Jersey Matilda in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (3/22-3/22)
A Night on the Town in New Jersey A Night on the Town
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (4/27-4/27)
The Cher Show in New Jersey The Cher Show
State Theatre New Jersey (2/09-2/11)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You