Destroying David to Feature Post-Performance Talkback in Partnership with Newark Museum

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

American Theater Group (ATG) will present a talkback session in partnership with The Newark Museum of Art following the Fri. Oct. 16th 7pm performance of Destroying David at the DMK Theater at the Union Arts Center. The event will be moderated by ATG Producing Artistic Director Charlotte Cohn who will be joined by Museum employees and playwright Jason Odell Williams who is also starring in the production. All are welcome to attend and reservations are not necessary.

Participating in the event from The Museum will be: Fran Garrido (Manager of Family Programs & Early Childhood Education), Elena C. Muñoz-Rodriguez (Assistant Curator of Latinx & Latin American Art), Monisha Bernard (Curatorial Assistant) and Darryl Dwayne Walker (Manager of Community Engagement). In addition to a panel discussion, there will be a Q&A with the audience.

Destroying David is a thrilling, funny and heartfelt solo show about the power of art to help us through our darkest hours. Over the course of 75 minutes, a tour guide at the Galleria dell’ Accademia in Florence, Italy shares the fascinating history and precarious physical condition of Michelangelo’s most famous statue. But the story becomes more personal as the guide slowly reveals the real reason he has organized this private tour – to destroy the David.

Destroying David is being presented at the DMK Theater at Union Arts Center from Oct. 9-18th and at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge from Oct 23-25th. Tickets are available at: americantheatergroup.org.

“We are so pleased to be able to partner with a major, respected arts institution like The Newark Museum for this talkback,” noted Charlotte Cohn. “Destroying David is a beautiful ode to the beauty, resilience, and power of art as it relates to the human condition and we look forward to exploring this theme with professionals from the art world.”

Jason Odell Williams is an award-winning playwright, television producer and novelist. His play Church & State was nominated for Best New Play by the Off-Broadway Alliance and L.A. Ovation Awards and won the 2019 Henry Award for Best Play. It ran for over 100 performances off-Broadway at New World Stages and went on to have over 80 productions and counting nationwide. As an actor, Williams has performed in numerous venues Off-Broadway and across the regions including Baltimore Center Stage, Washington DC’s Studio Theatre, B Street Theatre and NJ Rep.

The Union Arts Center is located within the new, state-of-the-art Public Library at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union. The Arts Center includes the DMK Black Box Theater, the Union Art Gallery curated by Les Malamut, Union TV studios, classrooms, and The Center Café. Please visit https://www.uniontownship.com for more information.

Performances of Destroying David will be Fri. Oct. 9 and 16th at 7pm, Thurs. Oct. 15th at 7pm. Sat. Oct. 10th and 17th at 7pm and Sun. Oct. 11th and 18th at 2pm. Tickets are priced from $25 (student) to $60 (including fees) and are available at americantheatergroup.org or here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1991202097074?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Newark Museum of Art (NMOA) was founded with the belief, radical among museums in 1909, that art and learning are for everyone. Today, New Jersey’s largest fine art museum is a vibrant center for the arts and community and places special emphasis on public programming that engages local artists and audiences.

As a leading cultural institution for more than a century, NMOA stewards collections of more than 300,000 artworks and artifacts in science and natural history, the 12th largest museum collection in the nation. Known as the first institution to give sustained support to modernism in America, NMOA continues to pursue new definitions of cultural innovation and is among the 3% of U.S. museums that are nationally accredited.

The Museum’s 3.1 acre campus offers a range of settings to explore, wonder, and create, including the National Historic Landmark Ballantine House (1885); the Ward Carriage House (1860); the Old Stone School House (1784); the Dreyfuss Memorial Garden; the Dreyfuss Planetarium (1954), New Jersey’s first planetarium. NMOA partners with our community to preserve and advocate for the arts, history, and culture, and to host special events such as the Newark Black Film Festival, the longest-running Black film festival in the United States, and the Newark Arts Festival, a four-day catalyst for the collaborative power of the arts in the city.

NMOA puts the people of Newark, their creativity, and strength at the center of its work, responding to the evolving interests of diverse audiences and critically examining its responsibility to equity.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 15 Hrs 04 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming